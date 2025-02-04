Cruz Beckham's new tattoo honouring dad David and sister Harper is a must-see

Cruz Beckham has paid tribute to his famous father David with a permanent change to his body.

David and Victoria's youngest son, who recently burst onto the music scene, opted to embellish his wrist with the number seven in roman numerals – a nod to David's football shirt.

The inking was also a tribute to his younger sister Harper whose middle name is Seven.

The 19-year-old paid a visit to celebrity-approved tattoo artist, Certified Letter Boy (Pablo), who is responsible for many of the Beckham clan's various inkings.

On Instagram, the London-based artist uploaded a pair of images, including one that showed Cruz's tattoo in all its glory, as well as a second photo showing the duo posing side by side.

© Shutterstock Cruz opted to pay tribute to his dad David

In the caption, Pablo wrote: "ᴠɪɪ @cruzbeckham. One for the Poppa @davidbeckham."

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Cruz has some [fire emojis] tattoos love them!!," wrote one, while a second noted: "Brilliant stuff bro," and a third added: "Great work."

This isn't the first time Cruz has opted to honour his family with a touching tattoo. Back in November last year, the "For ya love" singer visited tattoo artist Andrew 'The Kid' Farnsley who gave Cruz a new inking with a large heart surrounded by a ribbon bearing the words "mum and dad" in capital letters.

© Instagram Cruz added to his tattoo collection with a touching inking

In 2023, meanwhile, it was a family affair for sibling trio Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as they made a bold step and opted to get matching "brotherhood" tattoos. See the moment in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cruz Beckham grimances whilst getting 'brotherhood' tattoo

Pablo has also worked with former England captain David, whom the tattoo artist cites as "one of the most GOATed" people that he's ever tattooed in his career.

Since 1999, it's thought that the Inter Miami CF co-owner has amassed a whopping 60 tattoos, including numerous deeply sentimental inkings with nods to his wife Victoria and their four children.

© Instagram The former footballer has Harper's drawing inked on his hand

He has the names of his three sons running down his spine, his wife's name etched across his hand, and a heartwarming drawing originally sketched by daughter Harper on the palm of his hand.

A family celebration

Last week, the Beckham brood were out in full force as David was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear in London.

The sports star was joined by his fashion designer wife Victoria, in addition to their sons Cruz and Romeo who were accompanied by their girlfriends. Also in attendance was David and Victoria's 13-year-old daughter Harper who looked so stylish rocking a black satin maxi dress.

David's latest collaboration with the luxury brand sees him team up with renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to front the premium men's underwear campaign.

Mert and Marcus previously captured David for Emporio Armani's underwear campaigns in 2007, 2008 and 2009.