Olivier Awards 2024: Full winners list revealed

And the results are in! Uniting the biggest and brightest stars in theatre, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held on Sunday 14 April with Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes, David Tennant and more walking the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the Ted Lasso star kicked off the show before getting down to business. So, who took home a coveted Olivier trophy this year? Keep reading for the full list of winners…
Best actress
Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California
Sophie Okonedo for Medea
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine
Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray
Best actor
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England
Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue
James Norton for A Little Life
Andrew Scott for Vanya
David Tennant for Macbeth
Best actress in a supporting role
Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People
Gina McKee for Dear England
Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went to War With The Wireless
Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror
Lorraine Ashbourne for Till the Stars Come Down
Best actor in a supporting role
Giles Terera for Clyde's
Will Close for Dear England
Zubin Varla for A Little Life
Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People
Luke Thompson for A Little Life
The TAIT Towers Award for Best New Opera Production
Picture a Day Like This by The Royal Opera
Blue by English National Opera
The Rhinegold by English National Opera
Innocence by The Royal Opera
The Londoner Award for Best New Play
Dear England
The Hills Of California
The Motive And The Cue
Till The Stars Come Down
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Marina Abramović for 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas
Belarus Free Theatre for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt
Antonio Pappano (music director of The Royal Opera House)
Best Actress in a Musical
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls
The Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
The Time Machine - A Comedy
A Playlist for The Revolution
The Swell Blue Mist
Sleepova
Best Actor in a Musical
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You
Best New Musical
The Little Big Things
Next To Normal
Operation Mincemeat
A Strange Loop
Best Costume Design
Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan
Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Blue-i-theatre Award for Best Set Design
Es Devlin for Dear England
Joe Ransom for Sunset Boulevard
59 Productions for Stranger Things: The First Shadow (for Video Design)
Soutra Gilmour for Sunset Boulevard
Ash J Woodward for Dear England
Nathan Amzi for Sunset Boulevard
Bunny Christie for Guys & Dolls
Miriam Buether for Stranger Things: The First Shadow (for Set Design)
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Rupert Goold for Dear England
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard
Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue
Best Revival
The Effect by Lucy Prebbletelton
Macbeth by William Shakespeare
Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell
Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens
Best Musical Revival
Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin
Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows
Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell
Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton