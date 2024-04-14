Olivier Awards 2024: Full winners list revealed

And the results are in! Uniting the biggest and brightest stars in theatre, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held on Sunday 14 April with Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes, David Tennant and more walking the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the Ted Lasso star kicked off the show before getting down to business. So, who took home a coveted Olivier trophy this year? Keep reading for the full list of winners…

Best actress

Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California

Sophie Okonedo for Medea

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine

Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray

© Getty Succession star Sarah Snook took home an award

Best actor

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England

Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue

James Norton for A Little Life

Andrew Scott for Vanya

David Tennant for Macbeth

© Getty Mark Gatiss won Best Actor

Best actress in a supporting role

Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People

Gina McKee for Dear England

Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went to War With The Wireless

Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror

Lorraine Ashbourne for Till the Stars Come Down

© Getty Haydn Gwynne took home the award for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless

Best actor in a supporting role

Giles Terera for Clyde's

Will Close for Dear England

Zubin Varla for A Little Life

Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People

Luke Thompson for A Little Life

The TAIT Towers Award for Best New Opera Production

Picture a Day Like This by The Royal Opera

Blue by English National Opera

The Rhinegold by English National Opera

Innocence by The Royal Opera

The Londoner Award for Best New Play

Dear England

The Hills Of California

The Motive And The Cue

Till The Stars Come Down

Dear England won Best New Play

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Marina Abramović for 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas

Belarus Free Theatre for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt

Antonio Pappano (music director of The Royal Opera House)

Best Actress in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat

Caissie Levy for Next To Normal

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard

Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls

The Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

The Time Machine - A Comedy

A Playlist for The Revolution

The Swell Blue Mist

Sleepova

Best Actor in a Musical

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard

Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls

Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You

Best New Musical

The Little Big Things

Next To Normal

Operation Mincemeat

A Strange Loop

Best Costume Design

Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan

Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Blue-i-theatre Award for Best Set Design

Es Devlin for Dear England

Joe Ransom for Sunset Boulevard

59 Productions for Stranger Things: The First Shadow (for Video Design)

Soutra Gilmour for Sunset Boulevard

Ash J Woodward for Dear England

Nathan Amzi for Sunset Boulevard

Bunny Christie for Guys & Dolls

Miriam Buether for Stranger Things: The First Shadow (for Set Design)

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Rupert Goold for Dear England

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard

Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue

Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebbletelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell

Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens

Best revival went to Vanya

Best Musical Revival

Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin

Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows

Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell

Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton