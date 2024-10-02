Best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 show

On Tuesday night, Nicolas Ghesquière allowed fashion’s crème de la crème a peak into his creative vision. The creative director presented his spring/summer 2025 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, attended by the industry’s most revered figures from singers to actors and more.

The SS25 runway show presented a vibrant, Renaissance-inspired collection, blending historical influences with modern fashion. Models strutted down the catwalk in an array of printed puff-sleeve jackets, peplum silhouettes, bold colour clashes, dropped waistlines, and feather-adorned shoes. The garments featured artworks by French artist Laurent Grasso from his Studies into the Past series, adding an artistic layer to the eclectic mix.

Ghesquière masterfully combined vintage and contemporary aesthetics, offering a fresh take on bloomers in lace and ethereal chiffon. Stripes were juxtaposed with studded circular patterns while flowing maxi dresses adorned with metallic fringe contrasted sharply with sleek, structured mini dresses.

Naturally, a galaxy of stars descended upon the City of Lights en masse to witness the house’s latest offering take form on the runway. Discover the best dressed celebrities at the show and take a gander at their must-see looks worn for the LVMH brand’s latest offering.

Best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 runway show:

© Getty Zendaya Zendaya was among those in attendance at the show, sporting a juxtaposed look that merged Eighties tailoring with Noughties nostalgia. The 28-year-old slipped into a sharply tailored black blazer with striking white lapels that dramatically jutted out in a diagonal cut. A pleated red rosette adorned the right breastplate of the single-breasted garment. She paired the monochrome jacket with an operatic bubble skirt, featuring a crinkled, oyster-hued fabric.

© Marc Piasecki Chloë Grace Moretz Chloë Grace Moretz graced the event in a structured black blazer featuring a collarless silhouette, button-down detailing, a sculpted cut and red accents. The piece was paired with some matching shorts and knee-high boots.



© Pascal Le Segretain Ana de Armas Knives Out actress Ana de Armas took to the Louis Vuitton floor sporting layers of gothic lace. The Cuban star slipped into a sheer, flared dress layered over a black bodysuit which was paired with point-toe boots.

© Pascal Le Segretain Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett was a vision in vinyl. The Hollywood veteran paired a pair of patent black trousers with a white blouse and a bolero-style wrap.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jaden Smith Jaden Smith attended the Louis Vuitton show in style, making quite a statement with his accessory choice. The musician sported an all-black outfit, but all eyes fell upon his bag that resembled the Arc De Triomphe.

© Pascal Le Segretain Haim The beloved Haim sisters joined forces for the show, which marked their first public appearance in a while. The trio opted for winter tones, sporting a range of misty blue, beige and ivory tones in mismatched skirt sets.

© Pascal Le Segretain Alicia Vikander Alicia Vikander caught attention in a sheer, polka dot skirt that skimmed the floor. The striking piece was teamed with a charcoal jumper, complete with a belted waist and leather panels.

© Pascal Le Segretain Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo looked Wicked (get it?) at the luxurious affair wearing a fit and flare corset top complete with gold button detailing, a monochrome palette and a contrast trim. The peplum piece was styled with some charcoal trousers and a wide-brimmed hat in a radiant shade of ivory.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer Connelly Jennifer Connelly also championed lace at the show. The actress served up punk perfection in a leather, high-waisted skirt and a statement shirt, topped off with patent boots.



© Pascal Le Segretain Hoyeon Squid Games actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador Hoyeon enchanted in a black, lace-trimmed halterneck top and matching barrel leg trousers. The model accessorised with some point-toe boots and a white clutch.