Zendaya, Haim, Chloë Grace Moretz: The best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 show
Zendaya, Haim, Chloë Grace Moretz: The best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 show
On Tuesday night, Nicolas Ghesquière allowed fashion’s crème de la crème a peak into his creative vision. The creative director presented his spring/summer 2025 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, attended by the industry’s most revered figures from singers to actors and more. The SS25 runway show presented a vibrant, Renaissance-inspired collection, blending historical influences with modern fashion. Models strutted down the catwalk in an array of printed puff-sleeve jackets, peplum silhouettes, bold colour clashes, dropped waistlines, and feather-adorned shoes. The garments featured artworks by French artist Laurent Grasso from his Studies into the Past series, adding an artistic layer to the eclectic mix. Nicolas Ghesquière masterfully combined vintage and contemporary aesthetics, offering a fresh take on bloomers in lace and ethereal chiffon. Stripes were juxtaposed with studded circular patterns, while flowing maxi dresses adorned with metallic fringe contrasted sharply with sleek, structured mini dresses. Naturally, a galaxy of stars descended upon the City of Lights en masse to witness the house’s latest offering take form on the runway. Discover the best dressed celebrities at the show and take a gander at their must-see looks worn for the LVMH brand’s latest offering.

Best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 show

From Zendaya to Cate Blanchett, discover the most stylish celebrities to grace the Paris Fashion Week spectacle

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Best dressed guests at Louis Vuitton's SS25 runway show:

Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 show © Getty

Zendaya

Zendaya was among those in attendance at the show, sporting a juxtaposed look that merged Eighties tailoring with Noughties nostalgia.

The 28-year-old slipped into a sharply tailored black blazer with striking white lapels that dramatically jutted out in a diagonal cut. A pleated red rosette adorned the right breastplate of the single-breasted garment.

She paired the monochrome jacket with an operatic bubble skirt, featuring a crinkled, oyster-hued fabric.

Chloë Grace Moretz© Marc Piasecki

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz graced the event in a structured black blazer featuring a collarless silhouette, button-down detailing, a sculpted cut and red accents. The piece was paired with some matching shorts and knee-high boots.


anna de armas black lace© Pascal Le Segretain

Ana de Armas

Knives Out actress Ana de Armas took to the Louis Vuitton floor sporting layers of gothic lace. The Cuban star slipped into a sheer, flared dress layered over a black bodysuit which was paired with point-toe boots.

Cate Blanchett© Pascal Le Segretain

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett was a vision in vinyl. The Hollywood veteran paired a pair of patent black trousers with a white blouse and a bolero-style wrap. 

Jaden Smith© Pascal Le Segretain

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attended the Louis Vuitton show in style, making quite a statement with his accessory choice. The musician sported an all-black outfit, but all eyes fell upon his bag that resembled the Arc De Triomphe.

Haim© Pascal Le Segretain

Haim

The beloved Haim sisters joined forces for the show, which marked their first public appearance in a while. The trio opted for winter tones, sporting a range of misty blue, beige and ivory tones in mismatched skirt sets.

Alicia Vikander© Pascal Le Segretain

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander caught attention in a sheer, polka dot skirt that skimmed the floor. The striking piece was teamed with a charcoal jumper, complete with a belted waist and leather panels.

Cynthia Erivo© Pascal Le Segretain

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo looked Wicked (get it?) at the luxurious affair wearing a fit and flare corset top complete with gold button detailing, a monochrome palette and a contrast trim.

The peplum piece was styled with some charcoal trousers and a wide-brimmed hat in a radiant shade of ivory. 

Jennifer Connelly© Pascal Le Segretain

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly also championed lace at the show. The actress served up punk perfection in a leather, high-waisted skirt and a statement shirt, topped off with patent boots.

Hoyeon© Pascal Le Segretain

Hoyeon

Squid Games actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador Hoyeon enchanted in a black, lace-trimmed halterneck top and matching barrel leg trousers. The model accessorised with some point-toe boots and a white clutch.

Alisa Volskaya© Pascal Le Segretain

Alisa Volskaya

PR specialist and entrepreneur Alisa Volskaya served up kitsch cuteness in an aqua blue top featuring puffed shoulders, a train and long sleeves, which was teamed with a Dalmatian print mini skirt.

