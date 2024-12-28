Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez cosies up with fiancé Benny Blanco in matching winter ensembles
Subscribe
Selena Gomez cosies up with fiancé Benny Blanco in matching winter ensembles
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Selena Gomez cosies up with fiancé Benny Blanco in matching winter ensembles

The engaged couple shared a festive kiss (and a penchant for neutral loungewear)

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
14 minutes ago
Share this:

It’s not often we look at a picture of a gorgeous, successful celebrity couple and think, ooh, they’re just like us. But it seems Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco might be the exception.

Taking to Instagram, the singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder posted a snap of her and Benny cosied up on the sofa sharing a sweet kiss wearing outrageously cosy co-ordinating ensembles, exactly how we like to spend the holiday season. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sit cuddled up on a grey armchair together, sharing a kiss. Selena is wearing a grey tracksuit with snowflakes on it and a cream hat. Benny is wearing a cream jumper and white trousers. The image is romantic, warm and cosy in nature. © @selenagomez
Selena and Benny shared a sweet festive smooch

Selena sported a matching jumper and trousers in sumptuous fleece emblazoned with snowflakes (very seasonal), teamed with a cream beanie, while Benny co-ordinated perfectly in a pale knit and white trousers. 

She captioned the snap, “Hope everyone had a lovely Holiday,” with Benny replying in the comments, “No better gift.” Dead cute. 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a kiss in their wardrobe while Selena shows off her engagement ring. Selena wears a black long sleeve jumper and Benny wears a pink and mint green top.© @selenagomez
The cute couple got engaged on December 11th

This year marks their first festive season as an engaged couple, and Selena’s gorgeous engagement ring - a marquise shaped diamond - could also be spotted in the snap. Benny popped the question on December 11th this year, after the pair were first romantically linked back in 2023.

Selena also posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories, showcasing a spectacular red crystal embellished bag, paired with glittering rings and a matching mani. (Bonus points for the rhinestone phone stickers too.)

Selena Gomez holds a red rhinestone embellished bag, showcasing her engagement ring and glitter manicure© @selenagomez
Selena signed off on rhinestone accessories and glitter manis for the New Year

We’ve always had a soft spot for a rhinestone or two, so we’re pleased to see that Selena is keen to get in on the action as well.

The Y2K staple without fail bursts back into popularity during party season every year, but this season, they’re also having a resurgence for SS25 with designers incorporating them in everything from bedazzled cuffs (Alexander McQueen) to tights (Blumarine). 

As the perfect way to inject a little glamour as we patiently wait for the mercury to rise, we wholeheartedly approve! 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More