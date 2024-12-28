Selena Gomez cosies up with fiancé Benny Blanco in matching winter ensembles

It’s not often we look at a picture of a gorgeous, successful celebrity couple and think, ooh, they’re just like us. But it seems Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco might be the exception.

Taking to Instagram, the singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder posted a snap of her and Benny cosied up on the sofa sharing a sweet kiss wearing outrageously cosy co-ordinating ensembles, exactly how we like to spend the holiday season.

© @selenagomez Selena and Benny shared a sweet festive smooch

Selena sported a matching jumper and trousers in sumptuous fleece emblazoned with snowflakes (very seasonal), teamed with a cream beanie, while Benny co-ordinated perfectly in a pale knit and white trousers.

She captioned the snap, “Hope everyone had a lovely Holiday,” with Benny replying in the comments, “No better gift.” Dead cute.

© @selenagomez The cute couple got engaged on December 11th

This year marks their first festive season as an engaged couple, and Selena’s gorgeous engagement ring - a marquise shaped diamond - could also be spotted in the snap. Benny popped the question on December 11th this year, after the pair were first romantically linked back in 2023.

Selena also posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram stories, showcasing a spectacular red crystal embellished bag, paired with glittering rings and a matching mani. (Bonus points for the rhinestone phone stickers too.)

© @selenagomez Selena signed off on rhinestone accessories and glitter manis for the New Year

We’ve always had a soft spot for a rhinestone or two, so we’re pleased to see that Selena is keen to get in on the action as well.

The Y2K staple without fail bursts back into popularity during party season every year, but this season, they’re also having a resurgence for SS25 with designers incorporating them in everything from bedazzled cuffs (Alexander McQueen) to tights (Blumarine).

As the perfect way to inject a little glamour as we patiently wait for the mercury to rise, we wholeheartedly approve!