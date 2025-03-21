Lily Collins' birthday outfit is the epitome of Spring chic

Just when we thought Lily Collins’ style agenda couldn’t be more noteworthy, the Emily In Paris actress just schooled us in mum-chic dressing for spring.

The Hollywood It-girl and daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, marking her first one as a mother.

Posing with her daughter and husband Charlie Mcdowell, Lily captioned the post: “First birthday as a mama and I truly couldn’t be happier or imagine it being any more special. What a magical year it’s been and what a beautiful year I’m stepping into. Grateful doesn’t even begin to express how I feel…”

© @lilycollins Lily shared images fro her first birthday as a mother

Since announcing the birth of baby Tove earlier this year, Lily has leaned into preppy dressing with a laid-back air. Perfecting this in her birthday post on Wednesday, she posed on a balcony by the beach wearing a pair of light-wash blue jeans, a blue collared shirt styled with an oatmeal jumper over the top, and the cutest beige wolly neck scarf. Her entire outfit gave Meghan Markle chic-meets-coastal grandpa preppy, and the results were *chefs kiss*.

She wore her signature brunette bob softly tucked behind her ears, allowing a pair of statement-chic gold hoops to shine.

© @lilycollins The Emily in Paris actress nailed spring chic

Her off-screen style is a far cry from those of her character Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris, who embraces extravagance and maximalism to the highest levels.

In January, Lily announced the birth of her baby girl with a post on Instagram saying: “Welcome to the center [sic] of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

So, as we patiently wait for another season of Emily In Paris to grace our screens, let Lily's off-duty wardrobe be your style inspiration...