Lily Collins just wore this season's chicest Adidas trainers

Whilst our flat shoe focus may be on ballerina flats, loafers, Mary-Janes and weather-appropriate boots, Lily Collins is keeping the Adidas craze firmly on our radars - and showing us how to style them for the bitter UK cold.

The Emily In Paris star is currently in London to fulfil her 12-week stint in the West End play, Barcelona. The play is set (unsurprisingly) in the eponymous Spanish city and is based on "an American tourist [who] goes home with a handsome Spaniard. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes a high-stakes clash of intention and desire, as the personal and political intertwine."

Leaving the Duke of York theatre after her performance, Lily stepped out with her husband Charlie McDowell oozing comfort cool in an oversized teddy bear coat, mocha-hued tracksuit bottoms, a multicoloured scarf and a grey hat. The pièce de résistance was her beige-hued Adidas trainers in a wintery suede aesthetic.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Lily stepped out after her performance in Barcelona

Suede is a timeless option for the autumn/winter season, yet it's returned with a vengeance for 2024. Brands including Miu Miu, Isabel Marant and Lora Piana demonstrated a slew of bags on the AW24 runway, whilst suede shoes are a go-to for influencers, fashion editors and royals alike.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer She wore the chicest suede Adidas trainers

Whilst suede may be a fashionable choice for many, the delicate material can make it off-putting. The fashion experts at Frasers, however, previously told H! Fashion everything you need to know about storing, cleaning and drying suede pieces to ensure they stay as pristine as possible - from wet weather damage to stains and spills.

The Adidas Samba and its sister designs - the Spezials and Gazelles, have been the It-girl footwear of the moment. And whilst other trainer silhouettes - most notably the Puma Sparco Speedcat - have attempted to knock Adidas off of its pedestal, Lily has proven that the shoe has officially cemented itself as a go-to.