Lily Collins just nailed the thigh-high split and tights combo

All rise for Lily Collins, the actress who just keeps on giving.

Her wardrobe on the hit Netflix show may be one of colourful eccentricity, but in reality, Lily’s personal collection is far from.

On Wednesday evening, the American actress stepped out alongside her husband Charlie McDowell to attend the press night after party for Barcelona in London. Gracing the The Crypt in St Martin-in-the-Fields, the Los Angeles native turned out a timeless outfit, consisting of a black knitted dress featuring a high neckline, a longline silhouette, long sleeves and a thigh-high split.

© Getty Lily wore midnight black for the London press night © Getty She was joined by husband Charlie McDowell

The cosy garment was paired with some sheer black tights and a pair of point-toe heels, resulting in an elegantly failsafe look.

The actress wore her short, dark hair down loose in a straightened bob style with a side parting. Her outfit was complemented by a vampiric makeup look, complete with a high contrast blend of dark bronzer and a thick brow against a porcelain complexion.

© Getty Lily Collins starring in Barcelona

Lily’s husband, director Charlie, looked oh-so dapper in a mocha-hued tweed suit, layered over a crisp mint shirt and a sage green tie.

Barcelona marks the actress’ West End debut. Starring Álvaro Morte, Barcelona is a play by Bess Wohl that premiered in October 2024. Set in the Spanish city of Barcelona, it follows Irene, an American tourist, who spends an intense night with a Spanish man named Manuel. What soon follows is a dramatic exploration of cultural differences, personal facades, and vulnerability, blending both comedic and suspenseful moments. Directed by Lynette Linton, Barcelona runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre until January 2025,

Once again stepping into the shoes of an American abroad, Lily successfully swapped the City of Lights for beautiful Barca.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from reminiscing about her time on the Parisian set of the cult Netflix series. Earlier this week, the star shared a picture of herself in a striking red leather catsuit, paired with a caption teasing fans about the upcoming season: "Already seeing some amazing @emilyinparis Halloween costumes, so here is some more season four inspo..."