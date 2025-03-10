Katie Holmes steals the show with flowing locks and lemon zest suit at Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes stole the show at Paris Fashion Week with her stunning lemon-yellow outfit that screamed casual cool.

The 46-year-old stopped by the Zimmerman Womenswear Fall/Winter show in the City of Love and was dressed to perfection in a plunging brown bodysuit, a matching yellow coat and linen pant set, and an open tortoiseshell belt that pulled the look together.

Her brown handbag had bold gold accents, and she accessorized with dainty stacked necklaces. Kate's long brown hair was worn down in beachy waves to add to her cool-girl look, and she added a smoky eye as the finishing touch.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katie Holmes' teen daughter Suri sings mom in emotional video

The mother of one looked ageless at the fashion show with her laid-back yet sharp outfit and was seated next to Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne for the event.

"I'm really proud of these women," she told Elle of the brand's creators, Nicky and Simone Zimmerman. "I think Zimmermann has grown so much creatively, and obviously their shows are getting bigger and bigger."

She shared that she enjoyed having fun with her fashion, adding that a pop of color never went astray.

© WWD via Getty Images Katie was glowing at the Zimmerman show

"I start with comfort and occasion and I love colors," she said. "I like to mix some vintage pieces with some nude pieces. Sometimes, something that's the look of the season. I like brooches right now, even though I'm not wearing one."

The Dawson's Creek alum just finished her Broadway run on Our Town alongside Jim Parsons and is gearing up for the second season release of Poker Face.

The show stars Natasha Lyonne and follows a casino waitress who has a knack for spotting lies. The second season will welcome Giancarlo Esposito, Cynthia Erivo, and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as Katie, who is anticipating the show's release.

© Getty Images The actress stepped out in a lemon-yellow set for the show

"Oh, I am so excited for Poker Face," she told Elle. "I loved working with Natasha. I think she's the best. She's incredible."

She went on to explain her role in the series. "I play a woman named Greta, who's married to [a man named] Frank. Frank owns a funeral home and Greta wants a bigger life than she has, and she becomes friends with [Natasha's character] Charlie. That's the setup."

© WWD via Getty Images The 46-year-old finished her Broadway run in January

The brunette beauty has been relaxing amid her break from Broadway and couldn't be happier to be in Paris for Fashion Week.

"When I'm here, I like to go to my favorite little coffee place," she said. "I like to feel comfortable. And also just walk around and find new galleries and places that I haven't been to before."

© WWD via Getty Images Katie joined fellow actress Rose Byrne at the show

Katie is enjoying being an empty nester after her only child, Suri Cruise, jetted off to college in September. However, the mother-daughter duo still found time to see each other, with Suri in the audience for several of her mom's Broadway shows and by her side as her cast mates celebrated her birthday in December.

The pair were also spotted strolling the streets of New York in January amid Suri's winter break from Carnegie Mellon University.