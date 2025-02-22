Elsa Hosk’s chocolate leather and leopard print combo is all we want to wear in Spring 2025

There aren’t many people in the world who rarely make a sartorial misstep, but model Elsa Hosk is surely among the very few who always look perfectly immaculate every time they leave their house.

Her honed approach to luxe minimalism favours quality pieces in timeless silhouettes over faddy trends, and while her red carpet looks are often oozing elegance, in fact the same can be said for her approach to casual day-to-day dressing too.

Elsa took to Instagram to share her latest ‘cosy weekend’ outfit and had plumped for a pair of trusty jeans in very pale denim, paired with a mushroom jumper.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk in her chocolate and denim ensemble

The supermodel opted for a tan, buttery leather jacket with a slightly oversized fit on top, and a bag in a similar neutral shade (we’re big fans of the cute padlock bag charm too.)

For shoes, she plumped for a glorious pair of leopard print mary-janes that would look as good dressed up for a night on the dancefloor (oh, we do love a party flat) as they do with Elsa’s crisp denim.

Leopard famously is considered by fashion lovers as a neutral in its own right and can be paired with absolutely anything be it colour or a contrasting patters. This means you get so much bang for your buck when it comes to the animal print pieces you undoubtedly already have stashed in your wardrobe.

© @hoskelsa Elsa's dreamy chocolate leather bag and jacket combo

The entire ensemble reads like a love letter to the power of a neutral colour palette, and is testament to how cosy dressing can be timelessly chic (if on a weekend you can be bothered to get out of your dressing gown that is and we completely understand if you can’t.)

And lastly, we’re also pleased to see that Elsa is a fan of swigging back refreshing Diet Coke - a girl after our own heart.