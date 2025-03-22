Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 shirt and tie outfits a fashion editor is loving for spring 2025 - from Angelina Jolie to Selena Gomez
Heart Evangelista wears a grey mini shorts, white shirt, grey vest, matching jacket, black hat, black Dior bag and black tie outside Dior during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)© Getty Images

7 shirt & tie outfits a fashion editor is loving for spring 2025

H! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay picks the coolest ways to style the classic combination for this season

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Whilst there have been many trends to surface the season, one in particular has captured the hearts of celebrities and street style lovers alike - the classic shirt and tie combo.

Androgynous in nature, the fashion girlies have been schooling us in styling the aesthetic in both classic and contemporary forms. 

It only took a glimpse of the street style looks during fashion month AW25 to see a wave of attendees wearing the 'workwear' look with their own spin - from suits and ties that could have come from a grandad's wardrobe, to dramatic skirts, leather jackets and so much more.

It's also been a style to hit the wardrobe agendas of the globe's most stylish A-listers, who have taken a leaf out of shirt and tie maestro Julia Roberts' book for 2025. 

The actress won a Golden Globe in 1990© Getty Images
Julia Roberts is the shirt and tie styling queen
I wore the combo with a sheer skirt to London Fashion Week AW25© @laurenjramsay
I wore the combo with a sheer skirt to London Fashion Week AW25

I'm a huge fan of the style, and wore a shirt and tie with a jacket, sheer skirt and knee-high boots during London Fashion Week in February. But here are some other iterations that I'm loving for the season ahead.

Joicy Muniz wears dark brown pants, dark brown shirt, brown tie, dark brown jacket, sunglasses, brown leather bag and dark brown leather jacket during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With A Leather Jacket

I love the addition of a leather jacket instead of a classic blazer, giving the look an edgier street style feel.

Emili Sindlev is seen wearing an ivory trench coat, pink shirt, black tie, pink pants, black heels and black Hermes bag outside the Zimmermann show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With Spring Pinks

Soft pink hues are a major colour trend for SS25, and I love the way Emili Sindlev paired spring tones with a black tie and handbag, to help her accessories make a statement.

Elsa Hosk poses in a blazer, jeans necktie and shirt on her Instagram© @hoskelsa

With Jeans and A Structured Blazer

Cool-girl fashion muse Elsa Hosk perfected putting a casual twist on the shirt and tie, by pairing with dark wash jeans, an oversized blazer and patent boots.

Selena Gomez stunned in custom Ralph Lauren at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards © FilmMagic

With A Fitted Waistcoat

Selena Gomez styled a satin tie with a figure-hugging waistcoat and matching trousers - an entire custom Ralph Lauren look.

Heart Evangelista wears grey blazer with matching vest and shorts, white shirt, black tie, black socks, grey sandals, black Dior bag, black hat, outside Dior, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With Shorts and Knee-High Socks

Heart Evanglista went classic with a twist, styling up a shirt and tie with a three-piece houndstooth suit, but opting for shorts instead of trousers. She also added major cool-girl factor with knee-high socks, platform heels and a fedora hat.

Flora Coquerel wears burgundy leather maxi skirt, white shirt, burgundy tie, burgundy leather jacket with a belt and burgundy bag outside the Elie Saab fashion show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With A Statement Jacket

How good does this outfit look reflecting in the sun? I'm all for keeping burgundy as part of a spring wardrobe thanks to its luxe feel.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell attend the opening night performance of "Reefer Madness: The Musical" at The Whitley on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Getty Images

On A T-Shirt

Style queen Angelina Jolie put the coolest spin on the shirt and tie trend on the red carpet, by wearing a t-shirt with a lopsided tie printed on it... obsessed.

