7 shirt & tie outfits a fashion editor is loving for spring 2025

Whilst there have been many trends to surface the season, one in particular has captured the hearts of celebrities and street style lovers alike - the classic shirt and tie combo.

Androgynous in nature, the fashion girlies have been schooling us in styling the aesthetic in both classic and contemporary forms.

It only took a glimpse of the street style looks during fashion month AW25 to see a wave of attendees wearing the 'workwear' look with their own spin - from suits and ties that could have come from a grandad's wardrobe, to dramatic skirts, leather jackets and so much more.

It's also been a style to hit the wardrobe agendas of the globe's most stylish A-listers, who have taken a leaf out of shirt and tie maestro Julia Roberts' book for 2025.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts is the shirt and tie styling queen © @laurenjramsay I wore the combo with a sheer skirt to London Fashion Week AW25

I'm a huge fan of the style, and wore a shirt and tie with a jacket, sheer skirt and knee-high boots during London Fashion Week in February. But here are some other iterations that I'm loving for the season ahead.

© Getty Images With A Leather Jacket I love the addition of a leather jacket instead of a classic blazer, giving the look an edgier street style feel.

© Getty Images With Spring Pinks Soft pink hues are a major colour trend for SS25, and I love the way Emili Sindlev paired spring tones with a black tie and handbag, to help her accessories make a statement.

© @hoskelsa With Jeans and A Structured Blazer Cool-girl fashion muse Elsa Hosk perfected putting a casual twist on the shirt and tie, by pairing with dark wash jeans, an oversized blazer and patent boots.

© FilmMagic With A Fitted Waistcoat Selena Gomez styled a satin tie with a figure-hugging waistcoat and matching trousers - an entire custom Ralph Lauren look.

© Getty Images With Shorts and Knee-High Socks Heart Evanglista went classic with a twist, styling up a shirt and tie with a three-piece houndstooth suit, but opting for shorts instead of trousers. She also added major cool-girl factor with knee-high socks, platform heels and a fedora hat.

© Getty Images With A Statement Jacket How good does this outfit look reflecting in the sun? I'm all for keeping burgundy as part of a spring wardrobe thanks to its luxe feel.