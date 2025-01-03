Meghan Markle’s outfits in With Love, Meghan: From her pretty dresses to her lavish jewels

From elegant floral gowns and chic belted shorts to a stack of eye-watering accessories, the Duchess of Sussex serves a slew of stylish outfits in the trailer for her new Netflix documentary.

If you can't wait to recreate Meghan Markle's stunning looks ahead of the release of With Love, Meghan on 15 January, HELLO! has you covered. Here are all the fashionable details we have spotted so far.

When it comes to perfecting a trendy wardrobe, the 43-year-old is somewhat of a connoisseur. Meghan has opted for a mixture between high-street loves and luxury labels, with her looks spanning across the likes of Zara, Zimmermann and Ulla Johnson to royal It-label Emilia Wickstead.

Prince Harry's wife shared the trailer for her new lifestyle show via her new Instagram account. The trailer depicts Meghan cooking up a storm in a pristine white kitchen detailed with wooden accents along with an array of star-studded guests.

The programme aligns with the Duchess's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she launched last year. Viewers can expect to be served up a slew of inspiration around food, gardening and wellness, along with some serious fashion muse.

The former actress has long been synonymous with designer labels, including the likes of Ralph Lauren, Erdem and Carolina Herrera. Ahead of the big launch, Meghan added a new display picture to her Instagram account, which depicted the Duchess donning the Khaite 'Francine' jersey maxi dress in cream. The bridal-inspired, sleeveless garment features a deep V-neckline and an elegant low-cut back.

With Love, Meghan includes eight-episodes and will feature special appearances from close friends and Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

Apart from the former Suits actress's impressive focaccia baking skills, the real show stopper is her elegant wardrobe, which combines her love for a neutral fashion palette with a few surprisingly colourful additions. Some items are part of Meghan's cult classics, with the star embracing a few rewears.

I've scoured the Netflix trailer to search for all the photos of the Duchess's most show-stopping outfits in With Love, Meghan. Some are still available to shop, but as it was filmed last year, it's not surprising that a few pieces are long-gone. Here are the best looks we spotted and where to shop them. What's more, I've looked for lookalikes when items have sold out. We hope you enjoy! We'll be updating this article when we get more looks, too. So, stay tuned.

Meghan Markle's outfits on With Love, Meghan

© Netflix Meghan's silk blue gown Perhaps the most captivating outfit of all is Meghan's Freesia sleeveless silk gown in slate blue from label Ulla Johnson, $950 / £975. The gorgeous gown is crafted from luxurious crinkle silk chiffon with an airy silhouette. The sleeveless number is the epitome of elegance with a sweeping skirt cut just above the floor and a waist-cinching bodice. Meghan paired her Cinderella style dress with a few loveable rewears. The Duchess accessorised with a Lorraine Schwartz 'Against Evil Eve Five Eye Diamond Pave Bracelet', a Cartier 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet', and a Cartier 'Gold Tank Française Watch'. If you're looking for your own Love bracelet but don't want the splurge, this Kate Spade bangle, $29 / £75, is an amazing lookalike - and it's on sale for

© Netflix Meghan's stitched tank top and emerald cut choker Keeping with her beige colour palette, Meghan can be spotted donning a J.Crew basket-stitch sweater-tank in tan. The knitted number is detailed with a ribbed trim at the neckline, straps and hem, while the delicate basket stitch adds a unique pattern to the garment. Sadly, it's sold out, but I've tracked down this incredible lookalike knitted top from Rails. The Albie tank top, $138 / £138, is near-perfect. Meghan accessorised the tank top with a jaw-dropping necklace from Logan Hollowell. The choker is encrusted with emerald and yellow gold, and while it's very expensive, I've found this beauty at Wolf & Badger for $184.



© Netflix Meghan's blue ship printed dress Embracing the sunny California weather, Meghan donned a gorgeous dress from one of her favourite luxury labels, Emilia Wickstead. The blue 'Sheila' ship printed dress has sadly sold out but I have managed to find the prettiest dress from a label called BalticBorn. The 'Layne' midi dress, $89 / £73, has a similar vintage feel.



© Netflix Meghan's pinstripe belted shorts and white shirt combo One of Meghan's most sophisticated looks in the show is courtesy of these stylish Zimmerman pinstriped herringbone belted shorts' in cream. The shorts feature a high-waist and a large golden buckle that cinches the waist, along with a pleated accent. Sadly, they sold out as soon as Meghan was spotted wearing them, but I have found this gorgeous pair from A.L.C for $125 on sale. If you're in the UK, how about these pinstripe shorts, also on sale, from Roman for £18. The Duchess paired the look with a crisp white shirt, which she tucked into her shorts, and a Cartier Juste un Clou Necklace, $4,500 / £4,300, embellished with yellow gold and frosted diamond. If you're looking for a necklace that's similar but without the similar price tag, there's a beautiful necklace on Etsy for $52 / £52.