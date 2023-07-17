Emma Watson just revived the ultimate 70s cool-girl trend

The actress fused the retro look with an unspoken 'Tennis Whites' style agenda

Carlos Alcaraz may have won the Wimbledon Men's Finals, but Emma Watson knows a thing or two about how to serve, that's for sure.

The actress brought her style A-game to SW19 over the weekend, and we are still reeling from the outfit drama.

© Getty Emma kept things low-key for the final day of the tournament

The iconic British sporting tournament inflicts no dress code on its court-side spectators, but many choose to incorporate white into their colour palette to pay homage to the "Tennis Whites" worn by competitors.

Emma was one of those who adopted a flattering flash of white into her look, opting for a chic sleeveless shirt. Despite a turbulent few days of British weather, the 33-year-old championed optimism, looking suitably summery.

© Getty The actress opted for a natural makeup look

But what caught our eye above all else was Emma's larger-than-life collar. The Harry Potter actress harked back to the 1970s, sporting the oversized trend that was adored by women and men alike. Her large, pointed collar elevated her otherwise understated shirt, injecting it with a splash of retro drama. Go big, or go home indeed…

Emma paired her statement shirt with airy pale salmon trousers, secured with a rope-style belt. The screen star topped things off with white flats, a slouchy khaki shoulder bag, a straw sunhat and a natural, dewy makeup look.

© Getty The actress is known for her sustainable style agenda

Earlier in the weekend, the sustainable fashion champion dipped into her wardrobe archive for her courtside look. On Saturday at the Women's Finals, Emma brought a sense of thoughtful elegance to SW19, rewearing a dress that she first rocked back in 2017. The dress, originally chosen in partnership with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray on account of the label's commitment to reducing its environmental impact, was an ivory lace mini dress featuring a black contrasting section across the bust by Oscar de la Renta.

Definitely trophy-worthy in our opinion…