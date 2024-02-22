Emma Watson just wore the ultimate spring dress and trench combo

Milan Fashion Week, the pinnacle of sartorial spectacle, has once again rolled out its red carpet, drawing in the crème de la crème of the celeb world.

This season that list includes the ever-elegant Emma Watson.

The star, who's been the face of Prada for a hot minute and the muse behind their intoxicating Paradoxe fragrance, dazzled onlookers at the AW24 showcase in an ensemble that's screaming to be pinned on every fashion-forward Pinterest board as we bid adieu to the chills and welcome the warmth.

© Getty Emma wore a semi-sheer floral mini dress for the occaion

As winter's grip loosens, there's this collective itch for spring's embrace, and those gracing Milan's fashion lanes are sipping on the season's prelude with its unexpectedly gentle weather.

Emma, in her dual role as both actor and sustainability advocate for the chic and conscious, was the epitome of spring in waiting. She donned a refreshingly cool blue and white sheer floral dress, topped with a nylon coat that's as whisper-light as spring's first rain.

MORE: Emilia Clarke stuns in Chanel Haute Couture to receive her MBE

READ: The best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week AW24

© Getty The Harry Potter actress attended Prada's MFW show

Her Prada slingbacks, adorned with the iconic inverted triangle, whispered quiet luxury, while a sleek black bag and a minimalist razor thin white belt tied the look together with understated elegance.

The day before Prada's AW24 show, Emma showcased another look that's been the darling of fashion editors this season.

© Getty The star was snapped in Milan in another chic trench combination

She rocked a timeless trench and jeans combo, but with a preppy twist: a camel sweater nonchalantly draped and knotted at the front, adding a layer of laid-back luxe to her ensemble.

This styling move married the classic appeal of a blue cotton shirt under her trench with a pop of texture. Emma's choice of light-wash jeans, black loafers, and a beige trench coat embraced a timeless chic over fleeting fads, proving once again that she is set to be our Spring 2024 style hero.