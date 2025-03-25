Iris Law just wore bloomers to the gym - and we're into it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Iris Law just wore bloomers to the gym - and we're seriously into it
The Versace muse shelved the lycra in favour of lace

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
There are two types of people in this world. Those who splash out on the latest Alo Yoga leggings in the name of impeccable workout attire and those who hit the weights in clothing not too dissimilar from their pyjamas. Iris Law being the perfect example of the latter.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate actress and model endured a gym session while sporting an unconventional workout look. The daughter of Jude Law shared a comedic snap of herself leisurely reclined on the bench press (a whole mood), wearing an off-white baby tee paired with some grey shorts and bloomer-inspired lace trims in ivory.

Bloomers have become a key part of Iris’ off-duty wardrobe and served as a core trend during the SS24 season. The garment also leans neatly into the underwear-as-outerwear trend, a fad beloved by those including Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

The model hit the gym in befrilled shorts© @lirislaw
Ottolinger, Ann Demeulemeester, Natasha Zinko, Gucci and Miu Miu, who famously sent Emma Corrin down the runway in crystal-clad hot pants layered over tights, are all brands who have backed the feminine trend, leading to It-girls across the globe hopping on the bloomer bandwagon.

However, Iris’ choice to champion the befrilled bottoms at the gym is a first. The feminine silhouettes were developed in the 19th century, a time when women’s wardrobes were veritable prisons of corsets and crinolines. 

Bloomers have adorned the likes of Iris Law and Hailey Bieber
Popularised by feminist Amelia Jenks Bloomer, who entered the scene in the 1850s wearing the trousers that puffed out at the knees like clouds of defiance, the not-so-humble bloomer became a comfortable alternative to customary heavyweight dresses of the period. 

A clear denunciation of skin-hugging, curve-flaunting gym leggings, Iris’ gym-ready bloomers are a welcome break from sleek activewear silhouettes.So, before your next reformer session, slip into a pair of lace undies and channel an Iris Law-inspired gym look with effortless style.

