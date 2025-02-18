The White Lotus season 3 fashion: Where to shop the exact looks

It’s been three very long years, but finally — finally — The White Lotus is back. And while I’m obviously here for the twisting plotlines and the love-to-hate-them characters (I’m still not over Tanya, though - Tanya forever!), what really has me glued to the screen? The fashion.

Season 3 has swapped Sicily’s baroque glamour for the tropical decadence of Thailand, and the wardrobe is bringing it. Think unapologetic wealth, bold designer pieces, and what costume designer Alex Bovaird calls “loud luxury” — an aesthetic that screams old money meets ‘I spent all summer on a yacht’.

As she told Vogue, “It’s a lot of expensive clothes that are a little wrinkled, a little thrown together, a little worn out.” In other words, the kind of effortless ‘I woke up like this’ wealth that takes a lot of effort (and a bottomless bank account).

PSA for those who don’t have thousands to spare on clothes - Alex Bovaird has also designed a White Lotus-inspired collaboration with H&M, launching 20 Feb.

Watching this season already has me reminiscing about my own honeymoon in Bora Bora — except, you know, minus the murder. And if, like me, you’re already obsessed with the show’s wardrobe, you’re in luck. I’ve tracked down where to shop the best outfits from Episode 1 (plus some budget-friendly alternatives). Stay tuned and keep checking back as I'll be updating this as the drama unfolds...

© Fabio Lovino/HBO Victoria's breezy khaki shirt dress Alex said her inspiration for Victoria Ratliff - played by Parker Posey - and the rest of her family was “as if they just stepped out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue”, and I was nodding my head as I took in Victoria’s first outfit on the show. Sadly the Banana Republic shirt dress is already sold out, but Whistles has a cracking lookalike which you can shop at Selfridges for £109 / $121 She accessories with this Monogrammed Silk scarf from Swaine London and a Gucci 1947 bamboo top-handle bag that’s as exclusive as they get. I did track down an incredible lookalike on Amazon though for £28 / $23

Chelsea’s statement crochet dress I immediately warmed to Manchester lass Chelsea - aka Aimee Lou Wood - and her quirky personality, and I love her boho chic wardrobe just as much. I think I might have to invest in her crochet My Beachy Side dress £326 / $314 for the summer as it’s definitely one you can roll out year after year. If you’re wanting a crochet dress with a bit more coverage, though, let me point you in the direction of this lovely M&S number, £39.50 / $69.99 I might have to skip Chelsea’s Luna Flo London pendant though at £7,635 / $9,814 gorgeous as it is and go for the Pandora gold tag pendant, which can personalised, instead and it's £45.

© HBO Piper's angelic white broderie dress Piper is a bit of an enigma, and I definitely feel she’s hiding some secrets - but for me, her wardrobe was spot on. My fave outfit was her lace-trimmed broderie Polo Ralph Lauren Dress. Sadly it’s sold out but I think this Joules Broderie Maxi dress is just as nice, if not better, and it’s on sale for £53. I'm still on the lookout for the exact brand of her cool headphones, but until I find them, this Sony pair £281 / $328 is a great lookalike with stunning reviews.