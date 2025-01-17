Keke Palmer amps up the glamour as she serves a lineup of daring outfits while promoting new movie

Keke Palmer didn't just serve one stylish look, but four, all in a single day as she dazzled crowds in New York City on Wednesday. The 31-year-old's stylist, Zoe Costello, draped the star in the likes of archival Dior, Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney, and Tom Ford. The result was a fashionable feast for the eyes punctuated with a lot of fuzz, fur, and fabulous colour.

© Getty Images Keke kicked off the day in archival Dior

The Nope actress was busy completing media rounds for the promotion of her new movie One Of Them Days, which released on Friday. The jam-packed day started with an appearance on the Today Show to discuss the comedy with Jenna Bush Hager.

Keke's morning green suit was courtesy of Dior's fall 1998 collection sourced from Tab Vintage. The waist-cinching jacket featured a stylish fur panel, while the tailored straight-leg trousers were cuffed up on the ends to reveal a pair of nude pointed-toe Louboutin heels. The look was completed with a Chloe bag adorned with a gold chain link strap and a pair of golden chandelier earrings. The turquoise ensemble perfectly clashed with Keke's eye-catching auburn locks which were styled into a bouncy blowout.

© Getty Images The star opted for a bold look

The bold shades continued a few hours later as Keke rocked up to ABC's Good Morning America in a Stella McCartney deep orange-toned satin corset dress. The actress layered a furry baby pink coat over the top for her meeting with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. The look was teamed with a white Lady Dior bag and a pair of red Saint Laurent heels adorned with gold hardware.

© Getty Images Keke was a vision in leather

For her appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, Keke opted for chic in an all-black ensemble featuring a black leather skirt adorned with metal studs and a black knit crop top. The siren look was complete with a pair of knee-high buttery leather boots and a black trench coat.

© Getty Images The actress oozed chic in Schiaparelli

Keke ushered in the night with a sultry black Schiaparelli mini-dress. The garment was adorned with an oversized belt detail on the bodice. The star draped a black trench over the look to keep warm and accessorised with a pair of bold pearl and gold earrings.

© Getty Images Keke looked sensational in the Schiaparelli ensemble

The elegant looks continued the next day, with Keke donning a Schiaparelli plaid coat with a matching mini skirt for her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The cozy look was teamed with a stylish black leather cap, a simple Wolford roll-neck and a pair of leather Tom Ford boots.