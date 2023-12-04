Rita Ora just matched a Primark dress with unusual chrome spikes at the 2023 Fashion Awards

In all honestly, we expected nothing less than for Rita Ora to step out at the 2023 Fashion Awards in a statement outfit that would get people talking.

The multihyphenate singer and fashion designer stepped out at the event at the Royal Albert Hall in a slinky black dress with the quirkiest surrealist body art we have quite literally ever seen.

The Praising You singer attended with her husband Taika Waititi wearing a stunning bodycon dress from her collection with Primark featuring a racer neckline and a daringly low cut-out back.

From the front, it looks like Rita adopted Hailey Bieber's favourite red carpet style of 2023 and oozed understated elegance in a plain black dress. But of course, a Rita Ora outfit would not be a Rita Ora outfit without something eye-catching and quirky that we can't get our heads around...

Alongside diamond ear cuffs and layers of silver bangles, she accessorised with statement silver spikes running down her spine to create a look that said 'Stegasaurus chic'.

Her showstopping look shows her commitment to pushing fashion boundaries with an eclectic and captivating style agenda, and as fashion fanatics, we can only rejoice that she upped the avant-garde ante following her wacky ensemble at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

In case you missed it, last year Rita stole the show wearing a stunning pink and red sheer dress from London-based Albanian brand Nensi Dojaka. For makeup, she took Mermaidcore to new heights and opted for face-framing prosthetic fish gills darted around her brows and cheekbones.

Mermaidcore was trending this year, is dinosaur chic taking over in 2024?