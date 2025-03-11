Rita Ora wore two nearly identical suits in one day, but this is my personal favourite

Rita Ora knows how to make a statement, and on her latest press tour for Typebea's new styling range, she doubled down on power dressing.

The singer and actress stunned in not one but two impeccably tailored blue suits while promoting her vegan, sulphate-free, and paraben-free hair styling products alongside co-founder Anna Lahey.

The first suit, a striking cobalt blue ensemble from Esse Studios, featured strong shoulders, a structured oversized blazer, and wide-leg trousers that effortlessly grazed the floor.

© @ritaora Boss energy activated: Rita’s blue suit is a boardroom-to-red-carpet win

Paired with crisp white pointed-toe heels, the look was an undeniable power move. The sharp tailoring balanced the relaxed drape of the fabric, giving it a modern yet timeless appeal. Ora accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings and delicate rings, adding just the right amount of edge. This suit was bold, confident, and undeniably chic.

© @ritaora Rita and Anna brought business chic to the breakfast show circuit with style and smiles.

While both looks exuded effortless sophistication, one suit stood out as my clear favourite. The second suit—was the real winner in my book. Ora later changed into a soft pastel blue suit by Ermanno Scervino, and something about this look just clicked. The double-breasted blazer cinched at the waist, creating a more structured silhouette, while the breezy, lightweight fabric gave it an effortless elegance. The matching wide-leg trousers added movement, making it the perfect mix of polished and relaxed. Worn with silver statement earrings and stacked rings, this look felt fresh, feminine, and undeniably cool.

© @ritaora This dreamy pastel suit proves that power dressing can be soft and effortless too.

The two-tone dressing approach was not lost on fans, and neither was Ora’s excitement. “I just want to say today has been unbelievable, like doing all the promo for the new styling range with Typebea, it's just made me so grateful and, you know, having the ability to do what I love and make things that I'm passionate about,” she shared with her followers on Instagram during the media tour day.

Her emotional reflection on the day made it clear that this was more than just a business venture—it was a passion project. “Like I'm so lucky… it's raining outside and I'm getting all emo but like genuinely,” she added with a laugh, proving that even in a structured suit, she’s still her authentic self.

© @ritaora Rita brought effortless elegance to the TV circuit in her soft blue suit and glowing waves.

As Ora continued making the rounds on Australian morning TV, she took a moment to thank her supporters. “It just feels really cool and I'm just really grateful, so thanks to everyone who's bought the range, Typebea, and just supported me during my career, I love you guys so much.”

The styling range she was promoting? Typebea collection of good-for-your-hair products designed to make achieving effortless styles easy. Whether you’re after frizz-free air-drying, voluminous beach waves, or a sleek, glossy blowout.

© @ritaora From polished nails to perfectly styled hair, every detail of Rita's look was on point.

While both of Rita Ora’s suits were undeniably chic, the light blue Ermanno Scervino ‘fit perfectly captured the essence of her new brand’s packaging —effortless, modern, and cool—with a hint of softness.

The contrast between the two looks proves one thing: whether structured or flowy, bold or soft, blue is officially Rita’s colour.