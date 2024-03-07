Rita Ora just convinced us to wear low-rise cut-out trousers in 2024

Rita Ora has served more incredible outfits on the judges panel of The Masked Singer than we could count.

From It-girl-approved metallic mini dresses to animal print jumpsuits, her appearances kept our sartorial hearts singing.

In celebration of her hopping across the pond and joining the US branch of the hit celebrity show, Rita shared never-before-seen images of "bts and random pics of me being happy," on Instagram. Though every outfit would have scored her a 10, her embellished trousers might just have convinced us to champion the low-rise waistline.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita shared her ultra-daring outfit on Instagram

Though lower-half wear that sits low or below the hips has made a triumphant return over recent years, not everybody has welcomed the Y2K-esque aesthetic with open arms thanks to its ultra-revealing design (*cough cough*).

"If stepping back in time fills you with intense dread rather than a warm glow of nostalgia, you might want to sit this one out," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "Pop princesses who defined the era – think Anastacia, Destiny's Child, and, of course, Britney Spears – led the way in denim corsets, tinted shades, ultra-low-waisted jeans, and pretty much anything diamanté. Not for the fainthearted – that's for sure."

But Rita's outfit may have just done enough to convince the apprehensive girlies to brave them, with an added touch of risqué at that. Within her BTS pics that flaunted yet another multitude of outfit inspo, she paired black low-rise trousers featuring dazzling diamante cut-outs with a cropped form-fitting black waistcoat. Her outfit demonstrated how to put a retro-chic spin on the cool-girl waistcoat look.

© Instagram/@ritaora She's championing the aesthetic for 2024

This isn't the first time Rita has championed low-rise trousers with diamante cut-outs. Schooling us in making the aesthetic street style appropriate, she sported light-wash baggy jeans with a cropped white vest, to let her jeans do all the talking.

She has a habit of influencing our spring/summer wishlists, and it seems she'll be continuing for 2024.