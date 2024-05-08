How to style linen trousers for guaranteed summer elegance

As far as summer fabrics go, linen is worth its weight in style gold. The irony being, of course, that the flax-derived fibre is heralded for being airy and ultra-breathable.
Crisp, quality linen is always a strong packing list contender if you're off somewhere warm. An oversized shirt layered over a bikini or a cool-girl suit shorts co-ord both pass the holiday vibe check with flying colours, but no summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of flowy, flattering trousers.
The noughties, Trinny & Susannah-approved layering combo of a dress over trousers is back for SS24. All the edgy Instagram It-girls are doing it, but is it a step too far IRL? This 'skousers' ensemble feels unexpectedly chic, owing to the fluidity of the fabrics. Consider a minimalist, cover-up-style skirt over a classic pinstripe for a sense of offbeat cool.
With a ribbed tank and a runway-approved belt...
The white ribbed tank is the laidback summer staple that goes with absolutely everything - from denim cut-offs to timeless mini skirts. But the piece also pairs really well with semi-sheer tailored trousers. A pleat down the centre of each leg gives an air of polish and we adore this measured take on the ubiquitous bow trend in belt form.
Fresh, summer tailoring is hard to beat, and this waistcoat and trousers moment is a masterclass in warm-weather smart-casual. A light, neutral shade such as biscuit or beige looks categorically luxe, and creates a sense of cohesion from head to toe. For an injection of colour, choose bright, poppy accessories.
With frill accents...
Wide-leg linen is one of the most versatile summer trouser trends, pairing beautifully with leather flatforms. But for a slightly more romantic, whimsical effect, look out for linen trousers with frill-lined hems. This draws the eye to the ankle, allowing for a chic shoe focal point.
With an oversized blazer...
The slouchy, relaxed-fit blazer is a bit of a seasonless hero, but it really comes into its own when the temperature kicks up a notch. Style yours open over a daring crop top with matching baggy, high-waisted linen trousers for guaranteed cool-girl casual.
With a vibrant jacket...
A minimalist white top, tucked into fluid linen trousers is a summer outfit as old as time. But to enliven your look with a hit of colour, a bright jacket is a stellar choice. Consider paying tribute to the hue of the moment - hazy, butter yellow springs to mind for SS24, but this bubblegum blazer adds an element of fun.
With strapless texture...
For days when the weather dips, a linen layering moment is super easy to put together. A tight-fitting textured focal point works well under straight-fit trousers and a double jacket combo. For a sense of occasion, style with peep-toe mules and timeless shades.