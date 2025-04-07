Dua Lipa revives pinstripes in plunging bra and lace-up skirt

Pinstripes, but make it pop-star appropriate? Yes please.

Dua Lipa just proved that the age-old banker’s pattern has serious nightlife potential, stepping out in a sultry twist on classic tailoring during a night out in Auckland to celebrate the final stretch of her Radical Optimism tour.

The pop sensation wore Look 3 from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's AW25 collection, “L’Entretien,” making her the first to debut the striking outfit beyond the runway. “Dua Lipa is first to wear 'L’Entretien' Ludovic de Saint Sernin AW25 Look 3 as she celebrates The Radical Optimism Tour in Auckland,” the cult-adored brand shared via its official Instagram.

Styled by Raeann Hayden, the ensemble was a masterclass in confident sensuality and contemporary tailoring. Dua’s ensemble featured a sharply cut halterneck bra top in fine pinstripes, detailed with eyelet lacing that added a seductive, lingerie-esque edge. The plunging neckline and corset-style stitching elevated the traditionally buttoned-up motif into something bold, and unapologetically modern.

© @dualipa The singer channeled pinstriped elegance with a sensual twist in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The matching high-waisted skirt hugged her figure and cascaded into a form-fitting silhouette with a vertical lace-up closure running down the front - a subversive feminine alteration to menswear suiting. Her long black hair was slicked back in soft waves, makeup dewy with a metallic lavender lid, and her arms and fingers were sprinkled with her signature tattoos and silver rings. It was feminine, fearless, and fully Lipa.

"A little nugget for the fashion history enthusiasts among us, mentions of pinstripes go as far back as The Canterbury Tales and were historically used by London banks to identify their employees - hence their association with whip-smart corporate attire,” explains H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington. Dua's look shattered that stereotype, using pinstripes not to conform, but to stand out.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa debuted Ludovic de Saint Sernin AW25 look in playful backstage snap during her Radical Optimism Tour

Born in Brussels and raised in Paris, designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin founded the namesake brand in 2017 and quickly became a pioneer in fashion. "Ludovic approaches design without gender in mind. His brand represents a return to beauty seen via the lens of sensuality and sexuality," reads the official website.

AW25 was a major season for Ludovic - not only was he presenting his own ready-to-wear, but also designing haute couture as the eighth guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier.

Since JPG’s retirement from the runway in 2020, the brand has invited a rotating roster of visionary designers - including Glenn Martens, Olivier Rousteing, and Simone Rocha - to reimagine its archives through a contemporary lens. Ludovic’s guest stint marked one of the most daring interpretations to date, marrying his signature erotic minimalism with the drama and structure of couture.

One pinstripe at a time, Dua Lipa is helping reframe fashion history - and making it look like the afterparty of our corporate dreams.