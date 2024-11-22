Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pinstripes are back on the agenda for AW24: Here's 7 must-haves to shop now
Mean business in our top pinstripe picks for the new season 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
4 minutes ago
Undoubtedly synonymous with workwear (but never forget that stint in the early 00s when it became an unexpected party wear staple) the humble pinstripe has had its fair share of attention over the years, with an unexpected boomerang back into style for AW24.

A little nugget for the fashion history enthusiasts among us, mentions of pinstripes go as far back as The Canterbury Tales and were historically used by London banks to identify their employees - hence their association with whip-smart Corporate attire.

Naomi Campbell at a Dolce&Gabbana party, wearing a black and white pinstriped suit with silver jewellery and a black crop top, in Milan.© Robino Salvatore
Naomi Campbell at a Dolce&Gabbana party
Kate Middleton wearing a blue navy pinstripe blazer, white shirt and matching pinstripe trousers in Cardiff. She has paired the look with gold jewellery and waves in her hair. © Samir Hussein
Kate Middleton wearing a blue navy pinstripe blazer in Cardiff
Emma Corrin at the Miu Miu runway show in Paris, wearing a black pinstripe blazer with tropical shirt and taupe trousers. © Jacopo Raule
Emma Corrin at the Miu Miu show in Paris

No longer restricted to the boardroom, pinstripes have become an unexpectedly versatile print that can veer between casual and über smart depending on your styling. 

Famous fans include Kate Middleton, Naomi Campbell and Zendaya, with the latter having a soft spot for top-to-toe Vivienne Westwood stripes.

A fashion show guest wears navy striped coat, blue striped shorts, buttoned shirt outside Miu Miu during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week© Christian Vierig
Proving that checks and pinstripes make for a perfect pairing
Maria Rosaria Rizzo wears a grey pinstripe suit by Ungaro Paris, black Saint Laurent sunglasses and a black quilted Chanel bag in Paris.© Edward Berthelot
Maria Rosaria Rizzo wears a grey pinstripe suit by Ungaro Paris
Tan Suan wears a navy and pink pinstripe skirt in Paris, paired with silver earrings, an oversized black coat, a purple and blue bomber jacket and leather platform heels outside Vivienne Westwood.© Valentina Frugiuele
Tan Suan wears a navy and pink pinstripe skirt in Paris

For AW24 pinstriped perfection was spotted on the runway at Simone Rocha and Remain, with both designers plumping for pinstripe two-pieces. 

Don't be afraid to experiment with colours (black, navy and white make up the traditional pinstripe palette but olive greens and oxblood make for a very pretty pinstripe too). 

And use unexpected texture to add dimension to outfits, for example a pinstripe blazer popped over a chunky knit and oversize wool trousers. 

How we chose:

  • Aesthetic: All of the pinstripes I've picked showcase the print in various shapes and styles, but always bang on trend for AW24. 
  • Price: I've selected items from a range of price points keeping your budgets in mind but without compromising on quality. 

  • Milly Pinstriped Coat

    Rixo

    The Details

    • Composition: 69% Wool, 17% Nylon, 7% Acrylic, 6% Viscose, 1% Polyester
    • Sizes: 8-26

    The Milly coat is a Rixo staple and this updated fabric and fit is an AW24 must-have. I can't wait to pair with dark denim and pillar box red accessories. 

  • Pinstripe Bandeau Top

    Anthropologie

    The Details

    • Composition: 60% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 7% Elastane
    • Sizes: 8-16

    I love the 00s nod in this pinstripe bandeau top and matching mini skirt. Team with white socks and loafers. 

  • Tailored Pinstripe Jumpsuit - Grey

    Manière de Voir

    The Details

    • Composition: 77% Polyester, 20% Cotton, 3% Elastane
    • Sizes: 4-16

    Oh I love an elegant jumpsuit this time of year for an unexpected spin on party wear. Eschew expected sequins and opt for prim pinstripes instead. 

  • Skort with Pinstripe Pleats

    Mango

    The Details

    • Composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Viscose
    • Sizes: XS-XL

    A sportier slant on the prim print in a micro mini shape perfect for the season. I would wear with an oversize knit with a blazer slung over the top. 

  • Striped Waistcoat

    Pepe Jeans

    The Details

    • Composition: 64% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 1% Spandex 
    • Sizes: XS-XL

    It's wild to think that just a few seasons ago, no one was wearing waistcoats. They've been a standout superstar of 2024 and I can't (and won't) stop wearing them throughout party season, dressing them down with jeans and up with tailored trousers. 

  • Livvy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

    Hollister

    The Details

    • Composition: 64% Polyester, 34% Viscose, 2% Elastane
    • Sizes: XXS-XXL

    I couldn't not include a classic pair of pinstripe trousers in this gallery, and this low-rise relaxed fit pair add the perfect amount of slouchiness to your looks. 

  • Stanton Blazer

    Rails

    The Details

    • Composition: 53% Linen, 45% Cotton, 2% Spandex
    • Sizes: XS-2X

    A classic blazer in stunning cream that was born to be worn with the matching trousers. I would team it with an itsy-bitsy crop top and pointed kitten heels. 

Why you should trust me:

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

