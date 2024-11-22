Pinstripes are back on the agenda for AW24: Here's 7 must-haves to shop now

Undoubtedly synonymous with workwear (but never forget that stint in the early 00s when it became an unexpected party wear staple) the humble pinstripe has had its fair share of attention over the years, with an unexpected boomerang back into style for AW24.

A little nugget for the fashion history enthusiasts among us, mentions of pinstripes go as far back as The Canterbury Tales and were historically used by London banks to identify their employees - hence their association with whip-smart Corporate attire.

No longer restricted to the boardroom, pinstripes have become an unexpectedly versatile print that can veer between casual and über smart depending on your styling.

Famous fans include Kate Middleton, Naomi Campbell and Zendaya, with the latter having a soft spot for top-to-toe Vivienne Westwood stripes.

For AW24 pinstriped perfection was spotted on the runway at Simone Rocha and Remain, with both designers plumping for pinstripe two-pieces.

Don't be afraid to experiment with colours (black, navy and white make up the traditional pinstripe palette but olive greens and oxblood make for a very pretty pinstripe too).

And use unexpected texture to add dimension to outfits, for example a pinstripe blazer popped over a chunky knit and oversize wool trousers.

Aesthetic: All of the pinstripes I've picked showcase the print in various shapes and styles, but always bang on trend for AW24.

