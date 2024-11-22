Pinstripes are back on the agenda for AW24: Here's 7 must-haves to shop now

Undoubtedly synonymous with workwear (but never forget that stint in the early 00s when it became an unexpected party wear staple) the humble pinstripe has had its fair share of attention over the years, with an unexpected boomerang back into style for AW24.
A little nugget for the fashion history enthusiasts among us, mentions of pinstripes go as far back as The Canterbury Tales and were historically used by London banks to identify their employees - hence their association with whip-smart Corporate attire.
You may also like
No longer restricted to the boardroom, pinstripes have become an unexpectedly versatile print that can veer between casual and über smart depending on your styling.
It's wild to think that just a few seasons ago, no one was wearing waistcoats. They've been a standout superstar of 2024 and I can't (and won't) stop wearing them throughout party season, dressing them down with jeans and up with tailored trousers.
I couldn't not include a classic pair of pinstripe trousers in this gallery, and this low-rise relaxed fit pair add the perfect amount of slouchiness to your looks.
Stanton Blazer
Rails
The Details
Composition: 53% Linen, 45% Cotton, 2% Spandex
Sizes: XS-2X
A classic blazer in stunning cream that was born to be worn with the matching trousers. I would team it with an itsy-bitsy crop top and pointed kitten heels.
Why you should trust me:
Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more