Georgia Toffolo's sheer engagement dress is from this affordable 'Fashion Editor favourite' brand

When Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo announced her engagement to BrewDog founder James Watt, fashion lovers couldn’t help but notice her choice of dress for the special moment.

Opting for a piece from It-girl favourite Rat & Boa, Georgia chose a look that’s as unforgettable as the occasion itself.

Her dress in question, a flowing statement print maxi, is a showstopper. “A perfectly simple, irresistibly flawless occasion dress, the Luciana A-line maxi is as ethereal as it is elegant,” the brand describes.

Draped in sheer, airy georgette, the dress features a bold, oversized tulip print in vivid orange against a pale blue background. Its adjustable straps and flowy, streamlined silhouette make it universally flattering, while the floor-length design brings drama. At £225, it’s also surprisingly accessible, blending luxe design with a price tag that won’t break the bank.

© @georgiatoffolo Georgia Toffolo's tulip print engagement dress hails from Rat & Boa

This dress hails from Rat & Boa’s Summer 2024 Collection, a line that had fashion insiders buzzing. The collection’s launch was celebrated with an exclusive dinner hosted by brand founders Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Bennett at Zephyr in Notting Hill.

This star-studded soirée saw London’s most stylish tastemakers and editors dining in their favourite pieces from the collection, and it quickly became one of the hottest events of the season. Among the crowd was H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon, catching up with our July-August 2024 cover girl Jessica Clarke, while DJ Mary Charteris kept the vibe going all night long with tracks that had everyone dancing till past closing.

“It’s no surprise Georgia chose this brand; their dresses blend romance and whimsy into every detail,” explains Natalie, “Each piece fits like a dream, with flowing silhouettes and designs that capture a sense of effortless beauty. They’re not only ideal for holiday getaways but for making every moment feel just a bit more magical.”

James, who stepped down as CEO of BrewDog earlier this year, shared his happiness with the world on Instagram, saying, “She said yes!” Georgia, equally overjoyed, added, “James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this.”

© @georgiatoffolo The 'Made in Chelsea' alum joyfully displayed her engagement ring

The couple, who began dating in 2023 after being introduced by a mutual friend, has quickly become one of the most adored duos on social media.