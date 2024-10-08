Molly-Mae Hague's go-to 'plumping' skin serum she describes as a 'game changer' is now in the Prime Day sale

The amount of celebrity-backed beauty products reduced during Amazon Prime is incredible - and that impressive list of must-have beauty includes the "game-changing" plumping serum Molly-Mae Hague swears by.

The 25-year-old took to TikTok to share her skincare secret with 3.8M followers, and the good news is that Molly-Mae's raved about skincare product has 63% off for Amazon Prime - that's an impressive saving.

So what is the product that Molly-Mae says gives her complexion "that perfectly re-plumped, fresh face look"? It's the L'Oreal Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum, which we see Molly-Mae apply to her already gorgeous, clear skin.

© TikTok Molly-Mae raves about the L'Oreal Revitalift Serum on TikTok

Molly-Mae applies the product via its dropper straight to skin (a good tip for those who drop it into their hands first - Molly-Mae's way of applying means you don't waste a drop) and you can see her skin start to brighten and generally look fresher. The results were so quick, I immediately added it to my Amazon basket and discovered its only £11.99 thanks to Prime Day. For that price, it's worth a shot!

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum

As Molly-Mae applies the product, she tells her fans. "I want to tell you guys about the products I have been using when my skin needs an instant replump. I have fallen in love with the L’Oreal Revitalift range.

"As some of you may now, I have not had the best experience in the past when it comes to actual filler in my face. Discovering this hyaluronic acid serum has been absolutely game changing for me. I haven’t actually gotten filler in probably four years now. This serum really plumps my skin in one hour and just gives me the most rejuvenated, refreshed look to my skin."

Looking at the online reviews of Molly-Mae's serum du jour, it seems she's not alone in fangirling over the everyday product.

© TikTok Molly-Mae applying the L'Oreal serum

The L'Oreal Revitalift serum has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, ranging from it being called "amazing" and "magical" to "a product I'll never be without." For more mature skins, it's said to be a brilliant product for blurring wrinkles, tightening the skin and hydrating the complexion.

And it's not just the serum Molly-Mae has added to her daily beauty routine. In the same TikTok, she gives the serum's sister product, an eye serum, a go too.

"I saw so many people a swell talking about the Revitalift Filler Eye Serum and I can see why everyone’s been raving about this," she says as applying the product straight to skin. "The three bead cooling applicator under the eye feels absolutely incredible and I have noticed a dramatic difference in the brightness of my under eye since using this."

L'Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum

As a mum-of-one, I'm sure Molly-Mae has her fair share of late nights and early mornings so this eye product sounds ideal for us mums who need a little help in the under eye department (guilty!) I for one love any product that cools the under eye, which helps with puffiness, and since its infused with Hyaluronic Acid, it'll plump and hydrate the under eye area to give a more awake, fresh look.

"I just think these two together are my new favourite duo," Molly-Mae adds.

It's unclear whether Molly-Mae is a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, but she's also a fan of the L'Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum Foundation, which she credits with giving her the "perfect glow." Molly-Mae's foundation is also reduced for Amazon Prime to just £9.89 (34% off).