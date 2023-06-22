Emily Ratajkowski wows fans in the most unlikely skirt and shoe combo

It's official. A low-rise midi skirt paired with a slinky vest is Emily Ratajkowski's 2023 summer uniform.

The street style muse has already given us plenty of summer styling inspo recently, including netted dresses and ways to wear her beloved sheer mesh trend.

But the 31-year-old has had one outfit on repeat as of late, schooling us in wearing midi skirts not one, but five ways over the last month. The best part? her stylish looks are predominantly worn to take her beloved rescue dog Colombo on a walk around New York City. If 'dog mom chic' were a thing, EmRata would be its poster girl...

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just showed us 5 ways to wear the sheer mesh trend this summer

READ:Emily Ratajkowski wore the see through dress that we will all be buying this summer Emily Ratajkowski wore the see through dress that we will all be buying this summer

© Instagram Emily shared her outfit on her Instagram story

Most recently, the model cum podcast host shared an Instagram story with her 30 million followers (with Colombo firmly in shot) wearing a tiger print skirt, a black spaghetti strap vest and brown leather knee high boots. Perfect for a brunch as well as a dog walk we'd say.

In the same slew of stylish social media posts, she oozed femininity pairing beige suede cowboy boots (the ultimate boots to own right now) with a patterned pink chiffon skirt, and an ultra cropped white vest.

© Instagram She also shared another midi skirt outfit

Swapping out statement boots for a statement skirt, she gave dopamine dressing the coolest makeover in a bright red fitted skirt paired with a grey vest and bright white trainers. Not feeling brave enough to wear a colourful skirt? "Why not make your dopamine dressing debut via a vibrant piece of outerwear that you can take on and off depending on the nature of your day," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin.

© Getty She made the case for dopamine dressing midi's

MORE: How to nail dopamine dressing in 2023

READ: Emily Ratajkowski just paid the most legendary fashion tribute to Megan Fox

Showing us yet another way to nail the midi with western boots, Emily gave elevated boho vibes in a black skirt with an asymmetrical pattern from Realisation Par, paired with her trusty boots, a halterneck black vest and a retro black lace choker with a statement pendant.

© Getty The asymmetric pattern totally elevated her look

Last but most certainly not least, she did what she does best: showed us yet another take on the naked dress trend. Emily oozed chic in all black, wearing a sheer polka dot skirt, a cropped black top and black leather knee high boots.

© Getty Earlier this month she opted for an all-black look

The ultimate street style queen.