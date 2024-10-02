Millie Bobby Brown's lavish European wedding to Jake Bongiovi — her three gowns, their famous officiator and other special details

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have both shared the official photos from their lavish Italian wedding, reportedly their second ceremony after marrying in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Millie and Jake's lavish wedding ceremony

The lavish ceremony saw the couple fly their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "forever and always, your husband."

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Millie's wedding dress had an amazing train

But perhaps the most iconic detail of the opulent occasion was Millie's numerous dresses, as she changed into at least three different gowns to mark different aspects of the ceremony.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she nearly lost her engagement ring

The beautiful bride glowed as she walked down the aisle in an ornate, lacy corseted dress with a full skirt and train. A matching veil draped over her chic chignon bun as she and Jake said their 'I Dos'.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Millie's second wedding dress

Another photo saw Millie and Jake standing in an archway with a beautiful fresco above them, in which the Stranger Things star opted for a translucent lace gown with capped sleeves and a high neck, cinched with a silk corset before flowing into a luscious lace skirt. She stood two steps above her husband, who held her hand in the romantic photo.

© @milliebobbybrown Instagram Millie's third wedding dress - perfect for the reception

A third photo, seemingly from their reception, saw Millie looking resplendent in a silky off-the-shoulder dress, far shorter than her previous looks. Clearly far later into the evening, Millie's chignon looked tousled as she appeared to wear her husband's bow tie while blowing a bubble with some bubblegum.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Matthew Modine officiated their ceremony

The wedding was a star-studded event, as Jake posed with his father Jon Bongiovi. But Stranger Things fans may have clocked that their ceremony was officiated by a special co-star of Millie's — none other than Matthew Modine, who plays villain Dr. Matthew Brenner.

© @jakebongiovi Instagram Jake and his father Jon Bongiovi

The actor quipped: "Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??" It remains unknown as to whether Millie's other co-stars from the smash hit Netflix show made an appearance at the ceremony.

Millie formally tied the knot with Jake back in May 2024 after announcing their engagement in April 2023. They currently live together, sharing an impressive nine pet dogs while fostering 23 more, as the actress is a proud animal lover who often posts photos of the large family she has with Jake online.