Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's lavish European wedding to Jake Bongiovi — her three gowns, their famous officiator and other special details
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown's lavish European wedding to Jake Bongiovi — her three gowns, their famous officiator and other special details
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's lavish European wedding to Jake Bongiovi — her three gowns, their famous officiator and other special details

The Stranger Things star is married!

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
10 minutes ago
Share this:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have both shared the official photos from their lavish Italian wedding, reportedly their second ceremony after marrying in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Millie and Jake's lavish wedding ceremony© @jakebongiovi Instagram
Millie and Jake's lavish wedding ceremony

The lavish ceremony saw the couple fly their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

View post on Instagram
 

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "forever and always, your husband."

Millie's wedding dress had an amazing train© @jakebongiovi Instagram
Millie's wedding dress had an amazing train

But perhaps the most iconic detail of the opulent occasion was Millie's numerous dresses, as she changed into at least three different gowns to mark different aspects of the ceremony.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she nearly lost her engagement ring

The beautiful bride glowed as she walked down the aisle in an ornate, lacy corseted dress with a full skirt and train. A matching veil draped over her chic chignon bun as she and Jake said their 'I Dos'. 

Millie's second wedding dress© @jakebongiovi Instagram
Millie's second wedding dress

Another photo saw Millie and Jake standing in an archway with a beautiful fresco above them, in which the Stranger Things star opted for a translucent lace gown with capped sleeves and a high neck, cinched with a silk corset before flowing into a luscious lace skirt. She stood two steps above her husband, who held her hand in the romantic photo.

Millie's third wedding dress - perfect for the reception© @milliebobbybrown Instagram
Millie's third wedding dress - perfect for the reception

A third photo, seemingly from their reception, saw Millie looking resplendent in a silky off-the-shoulder dress, far shorter than her previous looks. Clearly far later into the evening, Millie's chignon looked tousled as she appeared to wear her husband's bow tie while blowing a bubble with some bubblegum. 

Matthew Modine officiated their ceremony© @jakebongiovi Instagram
Matthew Modine officiated their ceremony

The wedding was a star-studded event, as Jake posed with his father Jon Bongiovi. But Stranger Things fans may have clocked that their ceremony was officiated by a special co-star of Millie's — none other than Matthew Modine, who plays villain Dr. Matthew Brenner. 

Jake and his father Jon Bongiovi© @jakebongiovi Instagram
Jake and his father Jon Bongiovi

The actor quipped: "Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??" It remains unknown as to whether Millie's other co-stars from the smash hit Netflix show made an appearance at the ceremony.

Millie formally tied the knot with Jake back in May 2024 after announcing their engagement in April 2023. They currently live together, sharing an impressive nine pet dogs while fostering 23 more, as the actress is a proud animal lover who often posts photos of the large family she has with Jake online.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More