Enola Holmes has finally arrived on Netflix, and while viewers have been full of praise for the storyline, Millie Bobby Brown's performance as the heroine and of course, the costumes, there is one more thing that everyone appears to agree on: that Henry Cavill should have his own Sherlock spin-off!

Speaking about the Superman actor, who plays the famous detective, one person wrote: "Henry was great as Sherlock Holmes. I need a spin-off." Another added: "Raise your hand if you wouldn't mind a Sherlock Holmes spin-off with Henry Cavill." A third person tweeted: "Well that was just lovely! Funny, unique and inspiring. I need to see a spin-off with where we see Enola & Sherlock’s relationship bloom. MORE HENRY CAVILL AS SHERLOCK HOLMES PLEASE AND THANK YOU."

Speaking about the role to Radio Times, Henry said: "Our Sherlock is different from what we may see as the traditional misogynistic genius. Enola softens Sherlock and opens up his heart, which we haven't really had access to in other renditions." He added that "an enormous amount of the pressure was off because Sherlock's not at the forefront of the story".

The synopsis for the popular new film reads: "On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.

"After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London."

