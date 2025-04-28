Sofia Richie perfected the 'Quiet Luxury' mom uniform with £4,395 handbag - and no its not Hermès

When Sofia Richie strolls down the street, even the simplest looks feel aspirational - and her latest off-duty outfit proves she's mastered the art of quiet luxury, even as a new mum.

Stepping out in an effortlessly polished ensemble, Richie delivered what might just be the new blueprint for the ultimate "cool mum" uniform.

In true Sofia fashion, she kept things clean, classic, and elevated. She wore a delicate cream knit sweater featuring a breezy, slightly cropped silhouette and intricate cable detailing.

Paired with crisp, high-waisted wide-leg jeans in a matching ivory hue, the look felt fresh and intentional, nailing the tonal dressing trend that's been dominating closets from L.A. to Paris. On her feet, she kept things grounded with minimalist white Reebok sneakers, striking the perfect balance between comfort and polish - an essential for any mother on the move.

Sofia Richie's casual stroll redefined effortless elegance.

The accessories tied it all together: chic, narrow cat-eye sunglasses, layers of simple gold jewelry (including a delicate pendant necklace), and a structured mini Loro Piana handbag in a deep cognac shade with a straw base that added a subtle pop of texture. It’s the kind of thoughtful accessorising that Sofia does best - understated but unmistakably elegant. The brand's Extra Pocket L19 East-West wicker retails for a cool £4,395. "Versatile and contemporary, modern and effortless, the Extra Pocket can be carried by hand or crossbody thanks to its removable strap," the brand explains, "Crafted from exclusive calfskin and wicker derived from the inner core of the plant, this pouch features a hand-woven construction that adds artisanal charm to its elegance."

And while some might wonder if motherhood would shift her famously curated style, Sofia recently set the record straight. “I’m slowly starting to get back into my clothes, so that has made things a little different. But no, I’m not altering my style because I’m a mom,” she recently shared with Vogue. “I’m super confident and comfortable in the way that I dress. If anything, my bag is just a lot fuller.”

Extra Pocket L19 East-West wicker - Loro Piana

For Richie, style has always been about a certain level of ease and polish - think tailored separates, buttery neutrals, and quiet statement pieces that feel expensive without ever screaming for attention.

Motherhood hasn’t changed that; if anything, it’s only sharpened her signature look. With this outing, she’s reaffirmed her place as the poster girl for an elegant, edited wardrobe - showing that the quiet luxury mother era is officially here, and she's leading the charge.