Blake Lively’s £6,500 Denim Chanel Bag is a Cool-Girl Must-Have

Blake Lively is wearing the same Chanel bag on repeat this Autumn/Winter season and to be honest, we would too if we owned it.

Whether it's for a girls' dinner with Taylor Swift or a walk through New York with her husband Ryan Reynolds, the Gossip Girl star and 2000s style icon is taking her trusty flap bag wherever she goes.

Yesterday the 36-year-old stepped out in a street style look that gave major 'cool mom' vibes. She wore a navy turtleneck jumper layered with a brown checked wool blazer with navy stitching, peak lapels and a material belt to cinch in the waist.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Blake's Chanel bag is perfect for this season

A pair of loose-fitting mom jeans (ironic) slouched over lace-up flat boots finished the look.

The pièce de résistance to her look was her denim Chanel flap bag that she wore crossbody to level up her jumper and blazer combo.

© Madison Avenue Couture Blake Lively's Denim Chanel Flap Bag

Chanel’s denim flap from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection features dark blue denim finished off with its signature gold hardware including the ‘interlocking C’ logo with a turn-lock closure and it's currently retailing for $7950 (£6500) brand new. The gold stitching across the flap emulates its iconic quilted design, and a slip at the front gives the illusion of a jeans back pocket.

It also features a removable strap and a top handle, perfect for taking from day to evening - just as Blake did for her girls night out where she paired it with a red tweed skirt, graphic tee and multicoloured stilettos.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York in October

Though a Chanel bag is ultimately timeless, Blake’s bag is bang on trend for AW23.

During Copenhagen Fashion Week’s SS24 shows at the end of August, the street style set was carrying denim accessories in full force. Taking the 90s nostalgia one step further, they sported everything from various bags to Jimmy Choo over-the-knee boots.

CPHFW SS24 Street Style Trends - Denim Accessories

We know exactly what we're putting on our wishlist this holiday season...

