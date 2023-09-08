Sofia Richie wore a £9,600 handbag to dinner

If there’s somebody who proves the power of ‘less is more’ better than anyone else, it’s Sofia Richie. The 25-year-old style muse and daughter of Lionel Richie has been a trailblazer of 2023’s beloved quiet luxury trend, often serving as the focal point for minimalistic and timeless fashion.

On Thursday she stepped out to host a dinner for jewellery brand David Yurman at Casa Cruz in Midtown, New York to celebrate the launch of its ‘Sculpted Cable’ collection. It was announced on Instagram this week that she is new ambassador for the jewellery label.

For her dinner Sofia wore the ‘Black Band-collar Single-breasted Blazer’ from Dolce & Gabbana, featuring an ultra elegant high neckline, imitation pockets, a fit and flare style silhouette and tonal satin buttons. She paired it with black court shoes and a black satin headband that gave all the Parisian chic vibes. An unsurprising outfit formula for the queen of elevated minimalism.

The pièce de résistance, however, was her black Hermès Kelly Envelope bag that stopped us in our tracks. The shorter, cuboid-shaped version of the cult-adored Kelly isn’t easy to get hold of. A 2016 edition of Sofia’s exact bag with gold hardware, leather lining and a sleek top handle is currently on sale at Sotheby’s for $12,000 (£9,612).

Sofia’s handbag collection is seriously enviable. She uses her impressive handbag wardrobe (yes, a whole wardrobe) as the backdrop for her ‘Get Ready With Me’ TikToks, and she’s often spotted out and about with her navy or pink Hermès Kelly, Loro Piana Extra Pocket L19 pouch and of course, a plethora of Chanel bags that give Blair Waldorf a run for her money.

The quiet luxury queen strikes again and we are utterly captivated.