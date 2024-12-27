Sofia Richie Grainge gives us a chic mum multi-tasking hack

Known for her signature minimalist, quiet luxury wardrobe, the style muse has done it again.

It-Girl and daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie Grainge gives us a lesson in chic mum multi-tasking, but make it fashion.

Seen on her Instagram story on Boxing Day, her 6-month-old daughter Eloise, whom she shares with Elliot Grainge, was reaching for her Alaïa white crystal-embellished ballet flats. If there’s one thing we can guarantee, it’s that she already has an eye for style just like her mother.

© @sofiagrainge Sofia's Alaïa shoes give the ultimate chic statement

With the caption ‘Wear shoes that keep your child entertained’, it’s safe to say that they are worth their hefty £920 price tag, fashion and functionality-wise. What’s better than a designer investment piece that looks stylish and keeps your children occupied at the same time?

Following the resurgence of the ballet flats last year, Alaïa’s cult-adorned mesh and crystal pairs were at the top of every fashion mogul's wishlist and nothing has quite taken them off of their top spot yet. Their sleek, minimalist style quickly made them a cult wardrobe staple and a must-have for our favourite muses. Mesh, crystal, buckled, studded or plain: the ballet flat is in its comeback era and we don’t anticipate its departure anytime soon. From investment designer styles to high street heroes, there’s an array to suit every wardrobe and budget.

Dominating our feeds and championed by fashion icons, the ballet flat is no longer considered a trend, but more of a must-have capsule wardrobe piece. Building your capsule wardrobe allows you to create core items that can be worn with a number of different outfits season after season and will be a piece you’ll be reaching for for years to come.

The versatility of them allows you to style them with an array of different looks, from jeans and tailored trousers to mini skirts and midi dresses, no matter the season.