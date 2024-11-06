Chloë Sevigny's UGGs and shorts combo is a major Noughties mood

Known for her boundary-pushing choices, Chloë Sevigny never knows a dull moment in the wardrobe department. Her fashion legacy is defined by her individuality and eclectic style, blending high fashion with thrifted vintage, punk, and downtown cool.

Said facets of her style were spotted on Wednesday, when the actress took to the streets of New York for a day spent away from set. Seen about and about in the city’s humming Soho area, the 49-year-old stepped out in a pair of caramel-coloured UGG boots, complete with a knee-high silhouette and cream shearling trim.

The Hollywood insider paired the snug shoes with a pair of black boyfriend shorts featuring large white text, a cropped white baby tee with a graphic print and an oversized black wool coat showcasing tortoiseshell buttons and a double-breasted fit.

© Getty The actress slipped into a pair of UGGS for the NYC outing

Chloë wore her blonde hair down loose and went without makeup for the morning spent running errands. She was later seen carrying two large rattan baskets, indicating that she too is potentially leaning into the ongoing interiors trend championing all-things mid century.

She accessorised her highly casual look with a pair of oval black sunglasses, housing her daytime essentials in LOEWE’s buttery black ‘Medium Puzzle Fold Tote,’ which currently retails for £1,450.

© Getty A black jacket, shorts and graphic tee made for a casual concoction

The luxury number is crafted from glossy calfskin, fashioned into a sophisticated, structured and modern silhouette. The brand’s signature geometric folds make it effortlessly chic and versatile, making for the perfect day-to-night accessory.

Chloë has enjoyed a busy week of A-lister life, joining fellow stars at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night.

The gala celebrated artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, while showcasing the powerful intersections of art and film.

With a helping hand from performers Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, the event raised $6.4 million, setting a new record for LACMA's annual fundraiser, which supports the museum’s extensive programming and exhibitions.