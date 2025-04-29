Florence Pugh's leather midi dress is a thing of emo-chic dreams

With the current climate currently residing at a balmy 20 degrees this week (have you seen the forecast for Thursday?), the last fabric we even want to think about wearing is leather.

For Florence Pugh, however, her most recent look is the epitome of ‘beauty is pain.’

Currently on the press tour for her upcoming blockbuster hit, Thunderbolts*, the English actress has made it her prerogative to step out at every event in an ensemble just as daring and dreamy as the last.

© GC Images Florence styled the statment dress with a set of sunglasses and pointed-toe pumps

Spotted en route to appear on the Jimmy Kimmel show on Tuesday, Florence, who plays Yelena Belova, a highly trained spy and Black Widow assassin in the soon-to-be-released Marvel movie, leaned into her feisty onscreen character, styling a black leather midi dress with a stealthy slick back hair look.

© GC Images Despite the warm weather, luxe leather will always reign supreme

The skin-tight leather midi dress from Marine Serre’s FW25 collection fitted the 29-year-old star like a glove and featured a flattering scoop neckline and set of sculptural puffed straps.

In the past week or so, while on official press tour business, Florence has been stepping out each and every day in a series of sultry looks, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the same genius behind many of Simone Ashley and Lily James’ most memorable ensembles.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Her London photocall look oozed emo-chic

To attend the UK photocall for the film last week, Florence opted for yet another luxe leather look, styling a black corset bra and fitted midi skirt from made to measure brand, Francesco Murano.

© @rebeccacorbinmurray Her sheer D&G look was peak It-girl coded

Also included in the lineup of standout looks from her recent promotional agenda was a seriously chic, sheer Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and matching trench coat, which she wore out and about on the London streets after dark.

Though being a SS25 style muse was always on the cards for the Midsommar actress, her most recent style agenda has proved just how iconic she truly is.