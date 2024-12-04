Keira Knightley dazzles in latex Chanel look during Black Doves premiere

Keira Knightley stunned in Chanel Couture on Tuesday as she attended the Black Doves premiere at the BFI on London's Southbank.

© Getty Images Keira Knightley oozed glamour in Chanel Couture

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress exuded high-fashion chic in a long, leather buttoned coat layered on top of a sheer lace skirt. The lacquered coat featured Chanel's iconic diamond encrusted buttons on the front and on the sleeves. The long hemline danced around the body, with the look glistening from the flashes of cameras. The glamorous skirt was adorned with back embellishments and was cut elegantly just above the floor.

The look was taken straight from Chanel's Couture runway that was staged at the Palais Garnier. Keira accessorised her opulent look with a pair of small heels and a few silver rings, while her brunette locks were styled in soft waves. Meanwhile, the actresses' makeup was kept natural with a glowing base coupled with a heavier smokey brown eye and nude lip.

© Getty Images Keira was joined by her co-stars Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire

Keira was joined on the carpet by Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire who donned a long, brown coat and a pair of black heeled boots. Sarah's blonde locks were styled in a new bob. Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw appeared suave in a black tailored suit layered over a white crisp shirt.

Set during the festive season, Keira is clearly adding another Christmas watch to her name following the iconic Love Actually. Netflix's Black Doves is an exciting spy thriller and sees Keira take on the rebellious role of Helen Webb, a spy who spills her politician husband's secrets with her agency.

When Helen's secret love, Jason, played by Andrew Koji, is assassinated she must go under the watch of retired spy Sam, played by Ben Whishaw. Helen soon begins to uncover an interconnected conspiracy linking the London underworld with the looming geopolitical crisis.

© Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col Keira played Julie in the iconic Christmas film Love Actually

However, the series is not your typical Christmas watch. In an interview with The Guardian, Keira said: "I'm planning to completely ruin the festivities with this one.

"If you're feeling angry with your relatives and you want to see two possible psychopaths killing lots of people at Christmastime, this is the show to go for."

© Getty Images Black Doves season one world premiere took place at the BFI Southbank

Leading a double life may be something the actress is already familiar with as she opened up about juggling work and motherhood. Speaking to the Radio Times, Keira said: "In life it's those double faces that you have.

"Then suddenly you're at work and you've got your work face on and then you've got your kid on the phone and you're, 'Oh baby, are you OK?'

"So it's that thing I think we all know and that we all do, but ramped up to ten, or 11 or 12. And that's what I liked. It made me giggle."