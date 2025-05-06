Rihanna just gave Miu Miu a maternity makeover 

Each and every year, the first Monday in May marks a monumental occasion in the fashion sphere, with many of the world's most notable names gathering under one roof to celebrate style in all its glory.

The Met steps were filled to the brim with bold ensemble choices on Monday night, however, there was one announcement in particular that took place just a few hours before the event unfolded, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

To announce that she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stepped out onto the New York City streets in matching ribbed Miu Miu co-ord, proving traditional maternity wear is by far a thing of the past.

© WWD via Getty Images There is nothing Riri can't pull off

The ribbed twin-set hugged the expecting mother's figure like a glove, the longsleeve half-zip and low-rose skirt showing off her plump bump.

© GC Images The expecting mother is never one to skimp on style

To elevate the look and make it a fully fledged fashion affair, Rihanna styled the casual yet cool Miu Miu set with a set of matching knee-high socks, a pair of custom-made Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, a fur stole embellished with multiple brooches, a black hat and an eye-catching diamond necklace and stud earring set.

When it comes to pregnancy fashion, Rihanna is the last to conform to classic stretchy pants and oversized t-shirts.

© Getty Images Her Halftime Show announcement was as iconic as it gets

To announce that she and her rapper partner were expecting their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, back in 2023, Rihanna took to the Super Bowl Halftime show in a custom-made LOEWE and Alaïa red boiler suit, corset and bodysuit combination.

© @badgalriri A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been together since 2020

Just a year before that, the couple made waves on social media when they confirmed they were expecting their first child, RZA, both joining forces on a casually cool photoshoot out and about in Harlem, New York.

For the occasion, Rihanna donned a set of low-rise baggy blue jeans and a pink long-line puffer coat from the Chanel archive. She accessorised with a multicoloured cross necklace from Lacroix and a layered black and gold Chanel belt.

Leave it to Rihanna to turn Miu Miu into a maternity must-have.