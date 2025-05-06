Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna just gave Miu Miu a maternity makeover
Subscribe
Rihanna just gave Miu Miu a maternity makeover
Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sel

Rihanna just gave Miu Miu a maternity makeover 

It's only fitting that the style icon announced her pregnancy on Met Gala Monday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Each and every year, the first Monday in May marks a monumental occasion in the fashion sphere, with many of the world's most notable names gathering under one roof to celebrate style in all its glory. 

The Met steps were filled to the brim with bold ensemble choices on Monday night, however, there was one announcement in particular that took place just a few hours before the event unfolded, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. 

To announce that she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stepped out onto the New York City streets in matching ribbed Miu Miu co-ord, proving traditional maternity wear is by far a thing of the past. 

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York© WWD via Getty Images
There is nothing Riri can't pull off

The ribbed twin-set hugged the expecting mother's figure like a glove, the longsleeve half-zip and low-rose skirt showing off her plump bump. 

Rihanna is seen at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
The expecting mother is never one to skimp on style

To elevate the look and make it a fully fledged fashion affair, Rihanna styled the casual yet cool Miu Miu set with a set of matching knee-high socks, a pair of custom-made Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, a fur stole embellished with multiple brooches, a black hat and an eye-catching diamond necklace and stud earring set. 

When it comes to pregnancy fashion, Rihanna is the last to conform to classic stretchy pants and oversized t-shirts. 

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.© Getty Images
Her Halftime Show announcement was as iconic as it gets

To announce that she and her rapper partner were expecting their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, back in 2023, Rihanna took to the Super Bowl Halftime show in a custom-made LOEWE  and Alaïa red boiler suit, corset and bodysuit combination

Rihanna and A$AP Rockey share a moment to announce the pregnancy of their first child together. Rihanna wears a pink coat and baggy blue jeans © @badgalriri
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been together since 2020

Just a year before that, the couple made waves on social media when they confirmed they were expecting their first child, RZA, both joining forces on a casually cool photoshoot out and about in Harlem, New York. 

For the occasion, Rihanna donned a set of low-rise baggy blue jeans and a pink long-line puffer coat from the Chanel archive. She accessorised with a multicoloured cross necklace from Lacroix and a layered black and gold Chanel belt. 

Leave it to Rihanna to turn Miu Miu into a  maternity must-have. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More