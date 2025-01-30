Rihanna is a double denim dream during rare public outing

While leather and denim was not a pairing predicted for our 2025 radar, Rihanna has told us otherwise.

The singer was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, enjoying a night out on the town alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

The mother-of-two opted for a cool yet casual ensemble, consisting of a denim button-down shirt and matching boyfriend jeans in a similar mid-wash hue. She paired the co-ord with a longline black leather trench that served up Matrix allure meets Y2K double denim. A match made in heaven, we say.

© GC Images Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles sporting leather

She wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style, shielding her face from the onlooking flash of paparazzi cameras with a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses that made a case for the geek-chic revival.

A$AP Rocky mirrored his partner’s penchant for lengthy layering, sporting a beige trench coat cut from classic gabardine fabric with a belted silhouette and a traditional collar. Beneath his quintessentially British outerwear choice, the rapper sported a crisp white shirt adorned with a black tie, black trousers and some buttery leather loafers with a patent finish. He too opted for black shades to retain an element of mystery during his West Coast outing.

© GC Images The couple both demonstrated their love for layering

As many millennials know, double denim is a true Noughties relic. The cotton-constructed combo has made a major comeback in recent years, thanks to its nostalgic Y2K appeal. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have all embraced the trend, rocking denim-on-denim in modern, innovative ways.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic 2001 matching denim outfits cemented its place in pop culture history. The Y2K revival, fueled by Gen Z’s love for vintage fashion, has brought back this once-controversial style. Oversized jackets, baggy jeans, and patchwork designs now define the look, giving double denim a fresh, edgy twist while maintaining its early 2000s charm.

As per, Rihanna is bang on trend.