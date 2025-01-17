Rihanna just dropped 2025's hottest trainer and the Adidas Samba is weeping

When it comes to the world of cultivated trainer styles a few names come to mind. From the Adidas Samba to the Puma Speedcat Sparco, the fashion sphere has made it their mission to coin a selection of trending footwear silhouettes a wardrobe must have and it seems they’re not stopping anytime soon.

Launched earlier this week on January 17, the new rendition of Puma’s beloved Avanti trainer is set to be 2025’s most cultivated kick, all thanks to Rihanna.

Labelled the Avanti LS, the new trainer style is made in collaboration with Rihanna’s namesake fashion label, Fenty, and is designed by the style icon herself.

© Puma The new style is available to shop now

Taking inspiration from Puma’s hero styles, the Avanti LS is a stylistic hybrid of the beloved Speedcat and Mostro styles but elevated with a stylistic Rihanna twist.

Inspired by a football boot, the Avanti LS is crafted in royal blue suede with touches of gold and is a bold statement that only those in the know will appreciate. The style also features a grippy architectural gum sole, an exposed tongue and the brand's iconic Forestrip swoosh in cream on both sides.

Limited quantities of the Avanti LS are available to shop online and currently retail for £110.

© @pumauk The bold colourway clearly elevates any outfit

Rihanna took it upon herself to fit test the new shoe, spotted out and about in New York, pairing them with a set of blue jeans and a micro mini Louis Vuitton bag.

Puma is known in the industry for their iconic collaborations and celebrity ambassador list. Just last month the brand debuted a new campaign for their Speedcat Sparco shoe, shooting Dua Lipa in the Nevada desert, kitted out in head-to-toe Puma, performing her hit song Houdini.

Few sneaker silhouettes have managed to trump the Adidas Samba style but we have a sneaky suspicion that the Avanti LS might just do so, considering everything Rihanna touches turns to stylistic gold.