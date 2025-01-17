Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna just dropped 2025's hottest trainer and the Adidas Samba is weeping
Subscribe
Rihanna just dropped 2025's hottest trainer and the Adidas Samba is weeping
Puma x Fenty Avanti LS

Rihanna just dropped 2025's hottest trainer and the Adidas Samba is weeping

Move over Adidas Samba's, Rihanna's new trainer is coming for your crown

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to the world of cultivated trainer styles a few names come to mind. From the Adidas Samba to the Puma Speedcat Sparco, the fashion sphere has made it their mission to coin a selection of trending footwear silhouettes a wardrobe must have and it seems they’re not stopping anytime soon. 

Launched earlier this week on January 17, the new rendition of Puma’s beloved Avanti trainer is set to be 2025’s most cultivated kick, all thanks to Rihanna

Labelled the Avanti LS, the new trainer style is made in collaboration with Rihanna’s namesake fashion label, Fenty, and is designed by the style icon herself. 

Puma x Fenty Avanti LS © Puma
The new style is available to shop now

Taking inspiration from Puma’s hero styles, the Avanti LS is a stylistic hybrid of the beloved Speedcat and Mostro styles but elevated with a stylistic Rihanna twist. 

Inspired by a football boot, the Avanti LS is crafted in royal blue suede with touches of gold and is a bold statement that only those in the know will appreciate. The style also features a grippy architectural gum sole, an exposed tongue and the brand's iconic Forestrip swoosh in cream on both sides. 

Limited quantities of the Avanti LS are available to shop online and currently retail for £110. 

Rihanna is spotted wearing the new Puma Avanti LS trainer© @pumauk
The bold colourway clearly elevates any outfit

Rihanna took it upon herself to fit test the new shoe, spotted out and about in New York, pairing them with a set of blue jeans and a micro mini Louis Vuitton bag. 

Puma is known in the industry for their iconic collaborations and celebrity ambassador list. Just last month the brand debuted a new campaign for their Speedcat Sparco shoe, shooting Dua Lipa in the Nevada desert, kitted out in head-to-toe Puma, performing her hit song Houdini.

Few sneaker silhouettes have managed to trump the Adidas Samba style but we have a sneaky suspicion that the Avanti LS might just do so, considering everything Rihanna touches turns to stylistic gold. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More