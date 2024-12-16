Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a fifth mini dress at her wedding - and you might have missed it

We're still not over the news that Millie Bobby Brown is a wifey (she's still the 12-year-old who graced our screens as Eleven in Stranger Things all those years ago in our eyes), and we're also not over just how stunning her wedding celebrations outfits were, from her corseted wedding dress to her vintage Valentino number.

Whilst we've seen a whopping four of her outfit changes from her special day in Italy this September (lest we forget that multiple outfit changes are the go-to right now for cool-girl brides), but there was one incredible dress she didn't post on her personal social media - and it's from one of fashion's favourite British brands.

Alongside her French lace ceremony dress designed by Israeli label Galia Lahav, a pre-reception romantic vintage high-neck Valentino maxi, her Oscar de la Renta halterneck reception dress and a lustrous Vivienne Westwood bustier mini for the after-party, the 20-year-old also donned the 'Moonshine' dress by Annie's Ibiza.

© @anniesibiza Millie Bobby Brown wore a dress and cape combo by Annie's Ibiza for her wedding

The dazzling opal-hued mini dress featured a low v-neck, a heavily embellished bodice and an etheral ruffle skirt - a typical combination of the brand's collection of vintage-inspired pieces with a contemporary edge.

She paired the mini, which retails at £1,950, with the matching sheer crystal cape made from chiffon, which retails separately at £975.

Fashion icons including Sienna Miller, Maya Jama and Sabrina Carpenter are just a few of the glamorous girlies who have worn the label's founder Annie Doble's designs this year. The label epitomises eclectic dressing, with its stores in London and Ibiza standing as treasure troves for one-of-a-kind pieces and gems from emerging fashion designers.

Millie announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son in April 2023, with a black and white image of the two standing on a beach. She held up her hand featuring a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger with the caption: “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all”.