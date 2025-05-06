The Princess of Wales shares rare moment with the Duke of Kent during VE Day commemorations

Four generations of the royal family united in a poignant display of remembrance on Monday, gathering at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Amidst the solemnity of the occasion, a particularly heartwarming moment unfolded during the military procession as the royals entered their viewing position.

The Princess of Wales, 43, was seen sharing a tender exchange with the Duke of Kent, 89. As she walked past him, Kate warmly greeted the Duke, placing a comforting arm on his shoulder and offering him a wide, genuine smile.

© Getty The Princess of Wales seen warmly greeting the Duke of Kent

The King and Queen Camilla were the central figures, flanked by Prince William and Kate, along with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and a particularly enthusiastic Prince Louis.

Also present were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Shortly after the military procession, the King and Queen stood alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for the Red Arrows flypast during an appearance on the iconic balcony.

© Getty The Princess and Duke of Kent were at the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The family waved to the thousands of well-wishers gathered below, their presence a powerful symbol of continuity and gratitude towards the Second World War veterans.

After the display, Prince George attended a veterans' tea party with his parents, where he and William spoke with 101-year-old Royal Engineers veteran Alfred Littlefield, who served during D-Day, as the Prince of Wales spoke of the importance of preserving veterans' stories.

William, 42, smiled as he shook hands with veterans and said it was "very important" for Prince George and the "next generation" to hear the stories from those who fought in the war.

© AFP via Getty Images Royals on balcony to watch flypast on VE Day

George listened intently as his father chatted to Mr Littlefield and William later told veteran Douglas Hyde, who joined the merchant navy aged 18 in 1944, that his son was "very keen" to ask the former serviceman some questions.

After their conversation, Mr Littlefield's granddaughter Samantha Davidson, 58, from Denmead in Hampshire, told PA: "The Prince said George is very interested in finding out about the veterans. George even asked my grandfather how old he was during his service."