Priyanka Chopra wore a $20 million necklace at the Met Gala, and you might have missed it

The Met Gala may have been three days ago, but the fashion and beauty conversations never stop on the first Monday of May.

This year, the most illustrious stars on the planet leaned into the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code ''Tailored to you.' Actress Priyanka Chopra arguably took home the crown for the best single piece of jewellery of this year's event, which experts believe is one of the most expensive jewels in the world.

She oozed preppy glamour in a structured polka-dot fitted blazer and preppy pencil skirt ensemble, designed by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, which she paired with a Bulgari necklace featuring a whopping 241 carat emerald.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a 241 carat emerald which experts valued at around $20 million

Zack Stone, managing director of fine jewellery brand Steven Stone commented: “Bulgari brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the 2025 Met Gala, wearing the breathtaking ‘Magnus Emerald’ necklace. Featuring a 241.06-carat emerald, the piece boasts one of the largest and most exquisite gemstones in the world."

"Its rarity and unparalleled beauty make it nearly priceless, but if I had to venture a guess, I’d estimate its value to be around $20 million," he continued. "That wasn’t the only emerald the actress and producer wore. She paired the necklace with an emerald and diamond ring, featuring a stunning 20-carat cushion-cut emerald set in platinum and accented with diamonds."

© GC Images She stunned in a polka-dot Balmain ensemble paired with her showstopping Bulgari emerald

"While it may not carry the same jaw-dropping price tag, I’d estimate the impressive piece to be worth around $1 million. Bulgari boasts a storied legacy with emeralds, having famously woven the vivid green gemstone into its high jewellery creations since the mid-20th century. The rich hue and bold, geometric elegance of Priyanka’s pieces beautifully reflect the house’s iconic design language – while echoing her own commanding presence and refined sense of style.”

She may have worn one of the most expensive pieces of jewellery in the world, but for fashion fans, the real treasure is an invitation to the Met Gala...