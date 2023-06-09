Zendaya just had a near wardrobe malfunction and it turned out pretty epic

The actress the opening of the Bulgari Roma hotel opening, and her outfit was almost a disaster…

It’s official, Zendaya has styled out a near wardrobe malfunction in the most glamorous way of all time.

The Euphoria star, who is also a Bulgari ambassador, stepped out in Italy for the opening party of the Bulgari Roma hotel alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her stylist Law Roach.

© Getty Zendaya found her outfit an hour before the event

As one of the most alluring people on the planet, Zendaya could wear a bin bag and still steal the sartorial limelight. Thankfully that wasn’t necessary, as Law was on hand to help her find a dazzling last minute outfit that looked like it was totally planned.

The girlfriend of Spiderman actor Tom Holland oozed glamour in a glittery Valentino suit that boasted fit and flare trousers and a tailored blazer with major shoulder padding. She layered it over a glitzy round neck netted vest, giving the look an extra touch of Zendaya-cool. She accessoried with black court pumps and diamond drop earrings.

Fashionistas have already showed us that short hair is the biggest tresses trend of 2023, but if you're in need of hairstyle inspo; Zendaya schooled us with the ultimate shoulder-length bouncy blow dry.

© Getty Law Roach, Lucia Silvestri and Zendaya

Though her whole ensemble was exquisite, she revealed that the stunning suit wasn’t what she intended to wear. Taking to Instagram to share details of her outfit drama, she shared a close up of her look and explained: “Fun fact… my dress for tonights @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt… a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw”.

© Instagram/@zendaya She took to Instagram to explain her outfit drama

This is the second time that she's recently proved she has a penchant for power dressing. In April she wore the most bizarre backless suit from Louis Vuitton's FW23 ready to wear collection, that was the most inventive take on a 'business chic' ever.

The daring waistcoat boasted deconstructed checked panelling held together by a thin black belt. Juxtaposing her wacky top, a pair of dark tweed wide-leg trousers finished off the ensemble.

If only we could find such stellar outfits an hour before an event...

