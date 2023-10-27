Nicola Peltz proves she is a Victoria Beckham superfan in Posh Spice T-shirt

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are providing impeccably fashionable mother and daughter-in-law content this autumn and we can’t get enough.

After twinning at a stylish dinner in Miami with their husbands David and Brooklyn, Nicola has proven to Victoria that she’s the ultimate VB stan in her latest off-duty look.

The Beckhams have a penchant for publicly supporting one another’s career paths. Whether it’s the whole clan sitting on the front row at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week shows, standing in the crowds watching David’s Floridian soccer team Inter Miami, or sharing social media posts of budding chef Brooklyn’s latest recipes.

© Instagram Nicola shared an image on Instagram wearing the iconic t-shirt

Championing her mother-in-law's legendary singing career, Nicola shared a photograph in a 'photo dump' on Instagram, posing in a white T-shirt featuring a photograph of Victoria wearing a black mini dress, with the word ‘Posh’ scrawled in block capital lettering.

Victoria commented on the post: "Love this on u!!! [laughing emojis] kisses x"

Graphic tees have made a dramatic comeback (like many old-school fashion trends) in 2023. Fashionistas including Lily James, Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo have donned pieces that pay homage to pop culture icons.

© Instagram Lionel Richie shared Sofia's selfie on his story

Most recently, Sofia Richie wore the most epic long-sleeved white, blue and orange ‘Lionel Richie’ top to her father's concert in Los Angeles, paired with satin trousers and silver hoop earrings. Talk about dressing for the occasion.

Nicola's Posh Spice superfan moment comes days after the two stepped out for dinner in matching outfits in Miami, proving the power of 'less is more'. Victoria opted for an all-black blazer with a plunging neckline, while Nicola donned a black high-neck long-sleeved top. They both opted for glitzy silver jewellery and a middle-parting hairdo with loose waves.

I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want for autumn 2023: Nicola's sensational T-shirt.