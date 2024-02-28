Nicola Peltz's sheer lingerie look hints she's walking in Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

This year has already been a momentous one for Nicola Peltz Beckham, whose movie Lola - the film she wrote, starred in and for the first time ever, directed - was released earlier this month.

If our sartorial senses are correct, she may be adding to her long list of accolades sooner than we expected, as social media images have suggested that the 28-year-old will make her runway debut this week for mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's label.

The question on every fashion fanatics' lips right now is whether she will walk in VB's fourth Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, March 1. Here's what we know so far...

The 29-year-old style icon and wife of Brooklyn Beckham shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she epitomised sultry glamour in a sheer, wine-red lingerie set, featuring boxer shorts and a matching bra with dainty spaghetti straps.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola tagged Victoria Beckham in her selfie

Providing impeccable style inspo as always, Nicola's uber-feminine set schooled us in giving fashion's current favourite colour red a sultry makeover. Holding a contrasting, ethereal ivory dress with lace panelling, she tagged Victoria Beckham in the post, furthering the speculation that she's not only in Paris early to support VB who is currently on crutches, but also to be prepped with the rest of the models cast for the show.

Earlier this week, Victoria shared an image backstage with her daughter-in-law on Instagram, proving that her foot injury will not be raining on her parade this week (although, the wintry Parisian weather might), with the caption: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoij] Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."

Victoria Beckham shared an image with her daughter-in-law on Instagram

Nicola stunned in a sheer dress blueish-grey maxi dress featuring a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette and an ethereal lace design at the torso with a pair of chunky white platforms to round off the look.

This outfit, plus her latest red lingerie/white lace dress ensemble, possesses the whimsical, feminine fundamentals of Victoria Beckham designs, which begs the question as to whether they're all AW24 designs that Nicola will be wearing on Friday.

We'll be patiently waiting for 8pm (7pm GMT) to see if Nicola makes her runway debut...