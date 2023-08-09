Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez twin in outfits borrowed from Victoria Beckham's style manual

Selena shared an image posing with her best friend Nicola on Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez are impeccably stylish best friends.

The dazzling duo have had plenty of iconic fashion moments together. From twinning in Valentino, to showcasing their girl squad's official uniform and inspiring our holiday wardrobe during a trip to Mexico: their joint outings are anything but dull for sartorial fanatics.

For their latest off-duty attire, they took a leaf out of Nicola's ultra chic mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham's style manual, and wore matching outfits that are an absolute Posh Spice signature.

© Instagram Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz twinned in all-black outfits

Selena shared an 'Instagram dump' with her 427 million followers, with an image of her and Nicola playing American Pool in a games room (an unexpected fashionista pasttime, we must say). The two are hugging eachother and a pool cue, wearing matching black round-neck jumpers and leggings.

There are two items on Victoria Beckham's fashion agenda that haven't left since her 90s girlband heyday: black attire and twinning moments. The multi-hyphenate designer has always championed head-to-toe black outfits, whatever the occasion - take her meeting the former Prince Charles in 1997 wearing a black mini dress, for example.

Fast forward to 2023 and during the Beckham's trip to Tokyo (which was naturally a stylish affair), Victoria wore all black ensembles, and even twinned with Harper in jumpers almost identical to Selena and Nicola's.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper matched in black jumpers for a casual supper

Though she's matched with Harper on many an occasion, no coordinating pair is as iconic as David and Victoria. A contender for the designer duo's most memorable ensemble is their head-to-toe leather look, when they wore Gucci attire to a Versace dinner (brave) in 1999.

© Getty Victoria and David Beckham matching in black outfits in 1999.

In June this year, Selena interviewed Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham for Wondermind, the mental health platform she co-founded. The trio's love for eachother was made clear as Selena expressed: "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple," to which Nicola responded "our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea."

The epitome of fashion and friendship goals.