Eva Longoria wore the dreamiest midriff cut-out gown to celebrate her birthday

Turning another year older needn’t restrict what you can and can’t wear, and nobody understands that better than Victoria Beckham’s best friend and godmother to her daughter Harper Seven, Eva Longoria.

Posting to her 10.3m Instagram followers on a Monday afternoon, the Desperate Housewives actress shared a selection of snaps from her high-seas yacht birthday party which took place over the weekend.

Posing with family and friends, the American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman showed off her impeccable dress sense by donning a white midriff cut-out gown from Australian designer Christopher Esber.

© @evalongoria Eva was all smiles for the opulent Miami Beach birthday bash

The glamorous gown hugged the mother of one’s figure like a glove and showed off her toned abs. The ‘Bezel Quartz Disconnect Long Sleeve Dress’ is from the brand's 'Event Dressing' collection and would make the perfect wedding dress for cool-girl brides looking to tie the knot somewhere sunny this year.

Eva, who is known for her role as the glamorous housewife Gabrielle Solis on this hit series leaned into her onscreen character for the occasion. To complete the already show-stopping look, Eva added a set of simple gold hoop earrings and a full face of bronzed glam. As for her hair, she left her long brunette locks down in a middle parting.

© @evalongoria Eva's dress would make the coolest wedding dress

The final piece of the outfit puzzle, and possibly our favourite accessory for a fun party was her lack of shoes, leading fans to believe that the after-dark celebration involved a lot of dancing.

In the caption, Eva mentioned that she was “Grateful to have begun celebrating my birthday (as it will be a month long)” which obviously called for multiple outfits and different parties over the weekend. Not only did she opt for an all-white gown, the day before she was seen sporting a decadent sparkly strapless option to ring in her milestone birthday.

© @evalongoria Jessica and Eva have been friends for years

As expected, the guest list for her yacht party was stacked, with famous faces and friends including Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Loren Ridinger all in attendance.

Eva Longoria has remained a style icon ever since she first starred in The Young and the Restless back in 2001 and continues to prove her sartorial agenda on the regular.