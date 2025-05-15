Angelina Jolie’s sheer little black dress and sultry lace slip combo is the epitome of chic

I think every fashion fan agrees that Angelina Jolie walked, so that the minimalism-loving cool-girls of today could run.

The iconic Hollywood heavyweight has forever been a pioneer of 'quiet luxury', long before the term entered the fashion vernacular (and we're talking decades).

She's a muse when it comes to understated elegance, with her own je ne sais quoi adding to the allure of her sophisticated looks. Her latest impeccable look put a trend-led twist on a 90s classic style, and we honestly, as always, can't get enough of her attire.

© GC Images Angelina Jolie stunned in a sheer dress and sultry lace slip dress

The Cleopatra actress was spotted leaving Atelier Jolie on Great Jones Street in New York City on Wednesday. Angelina founded the creative community in 2023, describing it on the website as: "a hub for creation, expression and education. As artists, designers and makers, we invite you to join us and collaborate within these walls.

She was the epitome of chic in a sultry black lace mini dress, leaning into the 'underwear as outerwear' trend, infused with 90s elegance. Over the top, the piece featured a sheer outer layer, giving the look a high neck and a midi skirt (we all know how much the IT-girls of today love a sheer dress - so much so that Cannes Film Festival has banned them for this year's event...)

© GC Images Her 90s-meets-00s look was effortlessly chic

A long, satin black tailored jacket perfectly complemented her dress, whilst a pair of black mid-height court heels and brown-tinted sunglasses completed her impeccably chic look.

H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon describes the actress's style as: "a perfect blend of vintage-inspired elegance, modern flair, and an unwavering confidence that has defined her career."

While she is currently in New York, Angelina is often a famous, fashionable face, and we see her appear at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival. Will we see her elegant style agenda appear at the year's 12-day event? Watch this space...