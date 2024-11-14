Angelina Jolie's stunning 'Maria' screening ensemble is a date night dream

Nobody makes an all-black outfit look as dazzling as Angelina Jolie does.

The reigning queen of understated yet incredibly impactful fashion - which has been her signature since her 90s heyday - she truly is a force to be reckoned with in the peak-chic sartorial department.

Whilst her red carpet style is forever iconic, it’s her style for less formal dressing that really makes us in awe The off-duty dressing allows for more ‘relaxed’ aesthetics if you will, yet Angelina manages to make looking effortlessly chic, for absolutely any occasion, incredibly easy.

She’s been spotted out and about in New York City over the last week with Pablo Larraín - the director of the biographical psychological drama film, Maria, in which Angelina plays the titular role, which follows the real-life story of the legendary opera singer, Maria Callas.

© Raymond Hall Angelina stunned in a triple black combo

On Wednesday, the two stepped out at The Paris Theatre in NYC for the screening of 'Maria.' Schooling us in classic elegance in all-black attire, Angelina stunned in a figure-skimming midi dress featuring a low neckline, layered with a longline wool coat with a feminine close-cut at the waist, voluminous ¾ length sleeves and an elegantly concealed button fastening.

Her signature long, caramel-tinted tresses were bouncy with a loose curl, cascading over her shoulder - adding an extra sense of Hollywood glamour.

© James Devaney She and Pablo Larraín arrived at The Paris Theatre

A pared-back makeup look with a delicate bronzed eye and pinkish-nude glossy lip allowed her showstopping natural facial features to do all the talking.

A day before her delectable coat and midi dress combo, during her Maria promo outings Angelina oozed gothic princess glamour in a black, plunge-neck, floor-skimming gown with a floaty pleated skirt. For an extra layer of warmth, she paired it with a velvet relaxed-fit jacket with sheer detailing.

Her upcoming film has already garnered significant attention, especially after the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August where she received an eight-minute standing ovation, bringing her to tears.

The actress will be curing our January blues in 2025, as the movie is released in UK cinemas on the 11th..