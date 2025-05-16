Victoria Beckham stuns in classic slip dress to announce 'love affair'

When she’s not wearing an impeccably tailored suit, Victoria Beckham can usually be found in a silky satin moment, of course courtesy of her namesake fashion empire, Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girl turned style mogul will forever be a fashion mogul in the eyes of many, and her most recent career announcement is nothing short of a sultry statement.

To announce the launch of her newest travel-size fragrance, the mother of four took to Instagram to express her love and the meaning behind the scent, titled Suite 302.

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Victoria's whole ensemble is a date-night dream

Posing for the official launch imagery, Victoria can be seen sitting on a leather chaise lounge, wearing a low-back, black mini slip dress with a pair of sky-high heels. To accessorise the dreamy LBD, VB wore a gold chain necklace backwards to cascade down her spine and give a touch of stylistic elegance. Her long brunette locks were fixed in a slick back plaited ponytail- the perfect style to accompany her fishnet face veil.

In the post caption, Victoria describes the scent of Suite 302 as ‘intoxicating glamour.” She then went on to explain how the fragrance got its name and aroma profile: "The story is about myself and David and our love affair with Paris in the 90s - everything felt very glamorous and very opulent. I remember we used to stay in this hotel and the smell of black cherry tobacco mixed in with the leather and heavy burgundy drapes… It felt so lascivious.”

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Suite 302 has a wholesome meaning for both David and Victoria

Victoria first launched the fragrance, alongside many others, back in 2023, however, this is the first time it’s been made into a pint-sized 10ml travel size.

As for her silky LBD, the spaghetti string strap option is by far one of her most daring looks to date, especially because the plunging side boob cut out silhouette.

If you’re ever stuck for date-night outfit inspo, taking style notes from the It-Brit is a sure way to ooze elegant sophistication.