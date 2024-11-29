Victoria Beckham's plunging lace body suit is a lesson in elegant dressing

If there’s one thing we know about Victoria Beckham, it’s that a sleek suiting ensemble is her style bread and butter.

Over the past decade, the former Spice Girl has made it abundantly clear that the classic style is a favourite, sporting various styles in different colourways and fabrics to red carpet events, festive family dinners and beyond.

To the untrained eye, you’d think there wouldn’t be much variation in the tailoring world, but on Thursday night the mother of four schooled us all on just how easy it is to elevate the traditional dress code and turn it into a sleek, sophisticated and sultry statement.

© @victoriabeckham VB took to her Instagram to share some highlights from the night

To celebrate her eponymous brand’s Dover Street turning 10 years old, the fashion mogul invited her nearest and dearest for an intimate evening of cocktails, canapes and peak-chic style.

For the occasion, the lady of the hour decided to style her signature shawl tuxedo jacket with matching trousers - a go-to for the 50-year-old icon. To add an extra layer of glam, VB layered her plunge-neck lace bodysuit underneath, the dainty detailing just peeking out from underneath her blazer’s satin trim lapel.

© @victoriabeckham The lace bodysuit acted as an eye catching accessory

Topping off the outfit, she decided to carry a mini version of her famous Dorian bag in a festive deep cherry hue and added a slim belt around her waist in the same tone to tie the look together.

Victoria was as expected, in good company for the occasion. Her husband David and daughter Harper were in attendance to support while famous names including Rose Uniacke, Sarah Harris and Holly Ramsay joined in.

© @victoriabeckham The style icon added pops of deep cherry to spice up the look

These past few months, styling up the classic suit has become a staple in the wardrobes of some of the world's most notable names. Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lopez have all been spotted in luxe-suiting variations while out and about, leading us to believe that this autumn season is all about a sleek matching moment.

If you’re planning on sporting a suit this season, why not take style cues from the queen of tailoring herself and layer a sultry lace layer underneath to evoke a stylish yet elegant charm?