The 10 best jewellery moments from Cannes Film Festival 2023

We take a look back at the most glamorous bijouterie from the 12 day festival

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most gloriously glamorous events of the year. And as much as we’ve swooned over the best dresses, the street style and the belissima beauty agendas, it’s important that the magnificent jewellery moments are not overlooked.

From Chopard to Gucci, Tiffany & Co to Messika, the assortment of bijouterie on show is not to be missed.

Hello! Fashion’s 10 best jewellery moments from Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Garner

© Getty Julia Garner

Julia Garner wore a Gucci custom green silk gown, and paired her look with earrings in white gold with emeralds and diamonds and a ring in white gold with mint tourmaline and diamonds from Gucci's High Jewellery collection.

Shanina Shaik

© Getty Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik oozed glamour in a Bulgari High Jewellery Serpenti necklace and matching bracelet.

Lily-Rose Depp

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose stunned in diamond drop earrings from Chanel which boasted statement Camellia’s.

Irina Shayk

© Getty Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk dazzled in a statement choker with a large hanging round cut diamond.

Dua Lipa

© Getty Dua Lipa

Dua opted for some glamorous Tiffany & Co drop earrings to debut her new ultra chic choppy fringe.

Natalie Portman

© Getty Natalie Portman

The actress opted for coloured jewellery and wore a sapphire and diamond necklace to pair with her blue sequin strapless gown.

Grace Elizabeth

© Getty Grace Elizabeth

Grace Elizabeth’s asymmetrical chain from Pomellato certainly captured our attention. Five sapphires with an extra dangling from the gold chainlink was matched with stunning sapphire drop earrings.

Iris Law

© Getty Iris Law

The daughter of actor Jude Law made the case for gold hoops on the red carpet in oversized hoops from Saint Laurent that would be every noughties girl’s dream.

Uma Thurman

© Getty Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman wore a dazzling choker from Chopard made with rows of purple and red beads. She paired with diamond bracelets and ruby studs.

Alessandra Ambrosio

© Getty Alessandra Ambrosio

Talk about making a statement. Alessandra paired her stunning sequinned hooded gown with a multicoloured necklace that draped down to her chest paired with dangle earrings.

Naomi Campbell

© Getty Naomi Campbell

Naomi stunned oozed old Hollywood glamour in Chopard.

